Toyota Sales Breakup May 2023 â€“ Innova Crysta sales more than Hycross

Toyota Glanza sales have been steadily rising over the past 6 months with the company reporting a 75 percent YoY and 42 percent MoM growth in May 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has seen outstanding sales growth in May 2023. It was the 5th best-selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra. Sales improved 90 percent YoY to 19,379 units in the past month from 10,216 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also grew the highest by 37 percent from 14,162 units sold in April 2023. Every model in the company portfolio has seen both YoY and MoM growth except the Vellfire.

Market share of the company increased to 5.8 percent in May 2023 up 2.3 percent as against 3.5 percent held in May 2022. The maximum YoY market share increased as compared to any other automaker in India. Toyota sells the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire in India.

Toyota Sales Breakup May 2023

Toyota Glanza was at the top. It has been seeing a steady increase in sales every month since the past 6 months. Sales improved 75 percent YoY to 5,179 units in May 2023 from 2,952 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales improved by 42 percent from 3,653 units sold in April 2023.

At no 2 on the list is Innova Crysta, which registered sales of 4,786 units in May 2023. This was a 75% growth YoY. Despite being offered only with the diesel manual option, it has seen sales more than that of Innova Hycross. At no 3 on the list is Toyota Hyryder. Its sales stood at 3,090 units last month, this was an 18 percent MoM growth over 2,616 units sold in April 2023.

4th on the list is Innova HyCross, with sales of 2,990 units. It may be recalled that in April 2023, the company halted bookings of the Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants on account of an extended waiting period which had touched 2.5 years in certain locations. In May 2023, Toyota also hiked prices of the Innova Hycross (Hybrid), Glanza and Camry from Rs 27,000- Rs 46,000 depending on model and trim level.

A 144 percent YoY growth and 12 percent MoM growth was seen in the case of Toyota Fortuner, sales of which stood at 2,887 units in the past month. Sales had been at 1,184 units and 2,578 units in May 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

Toyota Sales May 2023 â€“ Hilux, Camry, Vellfire

The highest percentage growth was seen in the case of Toyota Hilux which improved by 362 percent YoY to 300 units from just 65 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales saw a 12 percent growth over 269 units sold in April 2023.

Camry, the companyâ€™s flagship sedan sales also increased by 106 percent YoY and 63 percent MoM to 142 units while sales of the Vellfire dipped 89 percent YoY and 97 percent MoM to just 5 units in May 2023. Images of the 2024 Toyota Vellfire and Alphard have been leaked ahead of launch. They are seen with several feature updates over their current counterparts.