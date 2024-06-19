Toyota Sales Breakup May 2024 – Innova, HyCross, Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder, Taisor

Toyota sold 25,959 units in May 2024 to records a double-digit 24% YoY and 28% MoM growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor continued to show its robust and steady performance through the month of May 2024. Sales increased significantly by 23.63% YoY and by 28.12% on a MoM basis with the Glanza and Hycross heading the list. A versatile lineup of models in 5 body styles of hatchback, sedan, SUV, MUV and Pickup has allowed the company to show strong growth. The company also introduced the Taisor SUV in April 2024. It is a sub 4m SUV based on the Brezza.

Toyota YoY Sales May 2024 – Glanza Leads

With a total of 23,959 units sold last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has reported a 23.63% YoY growth. There had been 19,379 units sold in May 2023 relating to a volume increase of 4,580 units. Toyota Glanza, despite witnessing a 12.78% YoY decline in sales, headed this list with 4,517 units sold last month to command an 18.85% share. There were 5,179 units sold in May 2023.

Hycross sales were up 47.53% YoY to 4,411 units, an increase of 1,421 units over 2,990 units sold in May 2023. Toyota Crysta too suffered a setback by 13.56% from 4,786 units sold in May 2023 to 4,137 units sold last month. These three stalwarts Glanza, Hycross and Crysta together commanded a 55% share in the company portfolio.

Toyota HyRyder sales were up 26.41% to 3,906 units even as the company suffered a setback in Fortuner sales, which fell 16.11% YoY to 2,422 units over 2,887 units sold in May 2023. Toyota Hyryder was also at No. 4 on the list of compact SUV sales last month, ahead of VW Taigun and Honda Elevate by a huge margin. Toyota Taisor, a relatively new comer to the company portfolio added 2,180 units to total sales last month. It was also on the list of sub-compact SUVs ahead of the Renault Kiger and Maruti Jimny by significant numbers.

Toyota Rumion, a rebadged Maruti Ertiga, launched during the latter part of 2023, has added 1,919 units to total company sales. The sales list also included the Hilux (283 units) and Camry (122 units) both of which have reported a YoY de-growth while Vellfire sales escalated by an astounding 1140% to 62 units last month from just 5 units sold in the same month last year.

Toyota Posts 28% MoM Sales Growth in May 2024

Toyota also experienced a 28.12% growth in its month-on-month (MoM) sales in May 2024 as figures grew over 18,700 units sold in April 2024. This was a volume growth of 5,259 units. Every model in the company list has seen outstanding growth except for the Camry. The Glanza has witnessed a satisfactory 3.13 percent MoM growth while Hycross sales were also up 3.16%.

Crysta sales on the other hand has seen a huge improvement in demand by 46.34% from 2,827 units sold in April 2024 to 4,137 units in the past month. Toyota Hyryder and Fortuner have seen a 20.11% and 4.17% MoM growth while registering the second highest growth percentage was the Rumion with a 60.99% improvement to 1,919 units sold in May 2024 from 1,192 units sold in April 2024.

Hilux sales grew by 7.20% MoM while sales of the Camry fell by 31.84% to 122 units. Toyota Vellfire sales escalated 1140% from 5 units sold in April 2024 to 62 units in May 2024.