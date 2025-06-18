HomeCar NewsToyota Sales Breakup May 2025 – HyRyder, Innova, Fortuner, Glanza

Toyota Sales Breakup May 2025 – HyRyder, Innova, Fortuner, Glanza

Pearl Daniels
Toyota witnessed strong YoY and MoM sales growth in May 2025 with HyRyder hitting highest monthly sales of 7,573 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the 5th best-selling carmaker by volumes in May 2025, after Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata, has recorded sales of 29,280 units. This reflected a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 22.21% when compared to 23,959 unit sales of May 2024. This increase relates to an additional 5,321 units sold. Month-on-month (MoM) performance was also up by 17.91% over 24,833 unit sales of April 2025.

Toyota YoY Sales Breakup May 2025

While assessing the company’s YoY sales growth, it was seen that the HyRyder remained its best-selling model. This compact SUV, which also featured at No. 2 on the list of best-selling SUVs in the 4.2-4.4m segment, garnered 7,573 unit sales last month. It related to a 93.88% YoY improvement from 3,906 unit sales of May 2024 to command a 25.86% share on this list.

In a second position for the last month, Toyota Hycross recorded 5,243 unit sales. This represents an 18.86% increase compared to 4,411 unit sales in the same month last year. The Hycross holds a strong 17.91% share in Toyota’s portfolio. Last month, Hycross Exclusive Edition was also introduced, pumped up with added features and new colour options.

Toyota Sales Breakup May 2025 – YoY

Toyota Glanza sales fell sharply by 5.22% to 4,753 units, a YoY decline from 4,517 units sold in May 2024. The Innova Crysta too suffered a 12.04% de-growth to 3,639 units sold last month from 4,137 unit sales of May 2024. On the other hand, Toyota Taisor witnessed a sharp upward increase in demand by 39.22% to 3,035 units. This was an 855 unit volume increase from 2,180 units sold in May 2024.

Fortuner sales were up by 6.15% to 2,571 units while Rumion, which is based on Maruti Ertiga MPV, saw a very marginal sales decline by 0.10% to 1,917 units. There were 322 units of Toyota Hilux sold last month which related to a 13.78% YoY improvement and Camry sales too increased by 62.30% to 198 units from just 122 unit sales of May 2024. Toyota Vellfire, a 7-seater luxury MPV and the automaker’s flagship in India witnessed a sharp 53.23% YoY decline to 29 units sold in May 2025 from 62 unit sales in the same month last year.

Toyota Sales May 2025 – MoM Comparison

Toyota also showed off strong MoM growth in May 2025 with most models in its portfolio noting improved demand. HyRyder sales were up 63.14% from 4,642 unit sales of April 2025 while Hycross observed a 16.67% MoM growth over 4,494 units sold in the previous month. Toyota Glanza and Crysta too witnessed 15.03% and 13.54% sales increase from 4,132 units and 3,205 unit sales of April 2025. Taisor sales too were up by 25.36% from 2,421 units of April 2025 to 3,035 units last month.

Toyota Sales Breakup May 2025 – MoM

Lower down the sales order, Toyota Fortuner sales dipped by 11.47% to 2,571 units from 2,904 units on a MoM basis. The Rumion MPV too saw a sharp decline in its MoM sales by 22.14% from 2,462 unit sales in April 2025 while Hilux and Camry sales fell by 6.67% and 4.81% respectively. Toyota Vellfire sales showed off a sharp improvement of 45% from 20 units sold in April 2025 to 29 units last month.

