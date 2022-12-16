Toyota Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Glanza, HyRyder, Innova, Fortuner, Camry

Toyota sales declined both on a YoY and MoM basis in November 2022, primarily due to the dip in sales of Innova Crysta and Urban Cruiser

Customers await the launch of new Toyota Innova Hycross, which is set to commence deliveries from January 2023. Bookings have opened at Rs 50,000. This much awaited launch has led to lower number of buyers for the current Innova Crysta.

Toyota, the 6th best-selling OEM in November 2022 saw its sales dip 10 percent on a YoY basis to 11,765 units in Nov 2022 down from 13,002 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also dipped 10 percent from 13,143 units sold in October 2022.

Toyota Sales Nov 2022

The most sold model in the company lineup was the Glanza 5 seater hatchback, of which 4,393 units were sold in Nov 2022. This was a 131 percent YoY growth from 1,904 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales improved by 17 percent from 3,767 units sold in Oct 2022. Glanza CNG made its way into Indian markets in early November along with the Hyryder CNG.

Glanza CNG is being presented in two trims of G and S and prices are set to be at Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Prices of the Hyryder CNG have not yet been announced. The new Toyota Hyryder was added to the sales list in October 2022 with 3,384 units sold during the month while 3,116 units were sold in November 2022 relating to an 8 percent MoM de-growth.

Toyota Innova Crysta sales were down 68 percent YoY to 2,025 units from 6,300 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also fell by 46 percent from 3,799 units sold in Oct 2022. Fortuner sales were higher by 7 percent on a YoY basis to 1,967 units from 1,844 units sold in Nov 2021. Sales however, dipped MoM by 3 percent over 2,031 units sold in Oct 2022.

Toyota Camry Sales Grow 131%

Sales of the Toyota Camry improved 131 percent YoY to 118 units, up from 51 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also increased two fold from 59 units sold in Oct 2022. There were also 109 units of the Vellfire, Toyota’s hybrid electric MPV, sold in the past month. This was up 106 percent over 53 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales improved by 24 percent from 88 units sold in Oct 2022.

Toyota also had the Hilux on this list with 51 percent MoM de-growth in sales to 37 units sold in the past month from 75 units sold in Oct 2022. Urban Cruiser sales were down to 0 units in both October and November 2022.

Upcoming Toyota Car Launch

The new Innova Hycross marked its debut in India in November 2022. It gets a host of updates in terms of design, interiors and powertrain options and the company promises to commence deliveries from January 2023. Larger and sportier than the current Innova Crysta, the Hycross borrows some features from the Avanza Veloz MPV sold in international markets. It comes in with a 2 liter petrol motor while hybrid variants get mated to Toyota’s 5th generation strong hybrid tech (M20A FXS).