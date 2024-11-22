Toyota Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – HyRyder, Hycross, Crysta, Glanza, Fortuner, Taisor

Toyota sold 28,117 units in domestic markets in Oct 2024 which was a 37% increase from October 2023 – Hycross and Hyryder were top 2 sellers

In October 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported outstanding YoY and MoM improvement in sales. HyRyder and Hycross continued to command the sales list with a 38% combined share. The Glanza and Fortuner also added significantly to overall sales along with the Fortuner and Crysta.

Toyota Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – YoY Vs MoM

Toyota sales stood at 28,117 units in October 2024. This was a 37.02% YoY growth from 20,521 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also ended positively with an 18.13% growth over 23,802 units sold in Sep 2024.

Toyota HyRyder (standard + hybrid) once again stood at the top of the sales list last month. It accounted for sales of 5,449 units, up by 36.67% over 3,987 units sold in Oct 2023 to command a 19.38% share on this list. MoM sales improved by 1.19% when compared to 5,385 units sold in Sep 2024. The HyRyder currently has a waiting period of 1 week depending on variant.

At No. 2 was the Toyota Hycross. Sales grew both on a YoY and MoM basis to 5,346 units in Oct 2024. This was a 6.54% YoY growth and a 16.07% MoM growth from 5,018 units and 4,606 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. Hycross holds a 19.01% share in the company portfolio. Sales of Toyota Glanza, a rebadged Maruti product, suffered a YoY decline in sales by 9.55% to 4,273 units in Oct 2024. There had been 4,724 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales however improved greatly by 31.64% over 3,246 unit sales in Sep 2024.

The all-time favorite, Toyota Fortuner has seen a 48.85% YoY and 48.97% MoM improvement in sales in Oct 2024. Sales went up to 3,684 units in the past month over 2,475 units sold in Oct 2023. It was also well over 2,473 unit sales of Sep 2024 taking up share to 13.10% from 10.39% held in Sep 2024.

Toyota Innova Crysta continued to be a steady seller in the company lineup with 3,492 unit sales, a 10.33% growth from 3,165 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM sales performance saw a marginal 1.33% improvement as against 3,446 units sold in Sep 2024. The relatively new entrant to the company portfolio, Toyota Taisor in the sub 4m SUV segment, launched in April this year, saw 3,092 unit sales in the past month. This was a 35.73% MoM growth over 2,278 units sold in Sep 2024 relating to an 814 unit volume increase.

Toyota Rumion Posts Remarkable Growth in Oct 2024

Outstanding sales increase was seen in the case of the Toyota Rumion. Sales improved by 173.86% YoY to 2,169 units over 792 units sold in Oct 2023. Currently commanding a 7.71% share in the company portfolio, the Rumion also saw a 10.21% MoM growth over 1,968 unit sales during Sep 2024.

Toyota Hilux sales also improved dramatically by 100.63% YoY to 321 units over 160 units sold in Oct 2023 while its MoM sales were up by 72.58% when compared to 186 unit sales of Sep 2024. Camry sales dipped by 10.66% YoY to 176 units over 197 units sold in Oct 2023 while MoM sales saw a 38.58% improvement. The 9th Gen Toyota Camry is set to launch on 11th December. Featuring at No 10 on the company sales list, Toyota Vellfire luxury minivan, which is imported as a CBU added 115 units to the company’s sales tally last month. This was a 32.18% YoY growth over 87 units sold in Sep 2024.