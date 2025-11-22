Toyota Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – HyRyder, Innova Hycross, Glanza, Taisor, Crysta, Fortuner

Toyota Posts Strong Double-Digit Growth in October 2025 – Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition Boost Demand

The positive momentum in India’s automotive market continued through October 2025, supported by festive-season buying and the government’s revised GST framework. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) was among the beneficiaries, recording strong YoY and MoM growth across its portfolio.

Toyota reported 40,257 units sold in October 2025, a significant jump driven by strong demand for Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. Both models received an overwhelming festive response as bookings and deliveries picked up pace.

Toyota Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Strong YoY Surge

With 40,257 units sold in Oct 2025, Toyota posted a 43.07% YoY increase, up from 28,138 units in Oct 2024—an impressive gain of over 12,000 units. The biggest contributor was Hyryder, which continues to strengthen its position in the midsize SUV segment. Urban Cruiser Hyryder led the charts with 11,555 units, up 112.06% YoY. Now accounting for nearly 29% of Toyota’s total domestic sales, Hyryder also outsold its sibling, Grand Vitara, by a noticeable margin.

At No. 2 was Innova HyCross, with 7,458 units, registering a robust 39.51% YoY rise. Glanza followed with 6,162 units, growing 44.21% YoY. Toyota’s compact SUV, Taisor, also performed strongly at 4,561 units, up from 3,092 units last year.

Among the few models that saw a YoY decline was Innova Crysta, down 3.98% to 3,361 units. Fortuner, despite the introduction of the Leader Edition, recorded a 20.74% dip to 2,920 units. Meanwhile, Rumion (3,075 units), Hilux (377 units), Camry (276 units), Vellfire (168 units), and LC300 continued attracting niche but steady demand.

Toyota MoM Sales – Strong Festive Lift Across Portfolio

Toyota’s MoM performance was equally strong, with overall sales rising 48.61% over Sept 2025, when the company sold 27,089 units. Every model in the lineup witnessed a positive uptick. Hyryder saw a 51.88% MoM jump, while HyCross grew by 15.88%. Glanza recorded an 86.78% MoM surge, and the Taisor nearly doubled its tally from 2,297 units to 4,561 units.

Rumion stood out with a remarkable 270.93% MoM jump, rising from 829 to 3,075 units. Fortuner grew moderately at 4.92%, while Hilux sales surged by 72.15%. Premium models like Camry and Vellfire also saw notable growth of 101% and 57% respectively.