Toyota Sales Breakup Sept 2024 – HyRyder, Innova Hycross, Crysta, Glanza, Fortuner, Taisor

Toyota posted a 7.37% YoY growth but a 16.74% MoM decline in Sept 2024 with the HyRyder commanding the most attention

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported sales growth in September 2024. Sales stood at 23,802 units, up 7.37% YoY over 22,168 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales however, marked a 16.74% decline when compared to 28,589 units sold in August 2024. It was basically the HyRyder and Hycross that led the segment with a combined share of 42%.

Toyota Sales Breakup Sept 2024

Once again, it was Toyota HyRyder that led the sales list last month with 5,385 unit sales. This was a 41.56% YoY growth when compared to 3,804 units sold in Sept 2023. HyRyder commanded a 22.62% share. MoM sales of HyRyder however, dipped by 17.58% from 6,534 units sold in Aug 2024.

Toyota Hycross also experienced a YoY growth of 2.67% but saw a drastic MoM decline by 12.03% to 4,606 units last month. There had been 4,486 units sold in Sept 2023 while August 2024 sales grew to 5,236 units. Innova Hycross currently holds a 19.35% share on the company sales list.

Declining demand has been seen for Innova Crysta, sales of which fell to 3,446 units last month. This was a 21.93% YoY and 22.58% MoM decline, taking down share to 14.48%. Sales also fell for Glanza by 31.33% on a YoY basis and by 29.80% MoM to 3,246 units.

Toyota Fortuner, though it suffered a 13.95% YoY decline in sales to 2,473 units from 2,874 units sold in Sept 2023, sales figures grew by 5.77% on a MoM basis from 2,338 units sold in Aug 2024. Taisor sales were at 2,278 units last month. Toyota Taisor suffered a 29.10% MoM decline over 1,721 units sold in Aug 2024. However, sales are set to improve with new Taisor Limited Edition which has also been launched ahead of the festive season.

On the other hand, Toyota Rumion found improved demand last month with 1,968 unit sales, a 34.70% YoY and 14.35% MoM growth. There had been 1,461 units and 1,721 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Toyota’s Premium Models Post MoM De-growth

Toyota’s premium models, among which are the Hilux, Camry sedan and Vellfire MPV, saw lower MoM demand. While the Hilux posted a 30.07% YoY growth to 186 units, it did suffer an 8.82 % MoM decline over 204 units sold in Aug 2024.

Camry saw sales dip 50.97% YoY to 127 units, down from 256 units sold in Sept 2023 while MoM sales were also down by 17.53% when compared to 154 units sold in Aug 2024. This could be because Toyota is getting ready to launch new Camry, that has been spied in India. Vellfire sales were down to 87 units last month, a 17.53% MoM de-growth over Aug 2024 sales which had stood at 154 units. Premium MPV buyers now have a comparatively affordable option in New Kia Carnival.