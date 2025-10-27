Toyota Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Hyryder, HyCross, Crysta, Glanza, Taisor, Hilux

Strong sales performance was in view of new GST reforms, the festive season and rising demand for the Hyryder and HyCross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported strong sales in September 2025. The company has observed rising demand both on a YoY and MoM basis while sales also ended on a positive note for the Q3 2025 period. A myriad of factors have led to this positive pitch. Toyota sales improved by 13.81% to 27,089 units in Sept 2025. This was a 3,287 unit volume increase from 23,802 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales showed off a 2.40% growth from 26,453 unit sales of Aug 2025.

Toyota Sales Breakup Sept 2025

Toyota Hyryder was the best-selling model in the company portfolio. It accounted for sales of 7,608 units last month marking 41.28% YoY growth with a 28.09% share on this list. Its sales however, fell by 16.40% on a MoM basis over 9,100 unit sales of Aug 2025.

At a second spot, 5-star safety rated Bharat NCAP Toyota HyCross, has seen rising demand. Sales improved by 39.73% and 10.45% MoM to 6,436 units. There had been 4,606 units and 5,827 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively. Innova Crysta sales declined to 3,347 units last month relating to a 2.87% YoY and 3.74% MoM de-growth.

Toyota Glanza has seen a 1.63% YoY growth to 3,299 units from 3,246 units while MoM sales fell by 35.34% from 5,102 unit sales in Aug 2025. With Toyota paying added attention to the Fortuner, sales have improved to 2,783 units in Sept 2025 marking a strong YoY and MoM increase.

Toyota Taisor sales fell to 2,297 units while even though the Rumion suffered a 57.88% YoY decline to 829 units, it witnessed an 1119.12% MoM growth from 68 unit sales of Aug 2025. Toyota Hilux (219 units) and Camry (137 units) each saw stronger YoY demand while MoM sales ended in the negative. Improved MoM demand was also seen in the case of the Vellfire and LC300 at 107 units and 27 units respectively.

Toyota Sales Q3 2025

The Q3 2025 period brought in strong sales for Toyota Kirloskar Motors with 85,550 units sold. This was a 4.43% improvement from 81,924 unit sales of Q3 2024 relating to a volume increase of 3,626 units. The company delivered 25,522 units of the Hyryder in Q3 2025. This was a 31.98% improvement from 19,338 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous year. HyCross sales too grew significantly to 18,070 units, a 22.19% growth over 14,789 units while Glanza sales were up to 13,420 units in the Q3 2025 period over 12,706 units sold in Q3 2024.

Crysta sales fell sharply to 21.19% to 10,136 units in the Q3 2025 period from 12,862 units sold in the same period last year. However, Fortuner has received added attention with an 18.54% improvement to 8,524 units from 7,191 units to command a 9.96% share on this list. Sales declined for the Taisor and Rumion during the Q3 2025 period to 6,667 units and 1,473 units. This was an 18.01% and 73.78% de-growth from 8,131 units and 5,618 units sold respectively in the Q3 2024 period.

Q3 2025 sales grew, showing off double digit growth for the Hilux at 849 units while Camry sales too were up to 456 units marking a 12.04% improvement. Vellfire sales in the Q3 2025 period stood at 391 units well over 314 units sold in the corresponding period last year. The LC300 too added 42 units to the company’s total tally.