Toyota Sales Dec 2021 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota India reports growth in December 2021, and for the calendar year 2021

Car sales continue to ride a wave of uncertainty. Given the circumstances, some manufacturers have fared better than others. Even the festive season which relies on increased footfalls and increased sales has been tepid in some quarters.

In December 2021, Maruti reported its sales to other OEM (Toyota) at 4,838 units. YoY that’s an improvement of about 1,000 units as December 2020 numbers were reported at 3,808 units. YTD FY22 numbers stand improved for the last 9 months.

Toyota Sales Dec 2021

For the fiscal, Maruti has already sold 36,257 units to Toyota, far exceeding the 21,224 units sold to Toyota for the comparable 9 months in 2020. Numbers are higher by just over 15k units. Toyota cars performing well in sales are Glanza, Innova, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser.

Wholesales in December 2021 are reported at 10,832 units, up from 7,487 units reported in December 2020. Volume gain stood at 3,345 units at 44.68 percent growth. MoM decline is reported at 16.70 percent, down from 13,003 units at volume loss of 2,171 units.

Through 2021, the strongest quarter has been the first. In Q1, Toyota reported wholesales at 40,192 units, up from 23,179 units reported sold in Q1 2020. Following an increased infection rate of Covid-19 during Q2, wholesales were under 20k units. Q3 and Q4 volumes have been steady and similar. May 2021 was the only month that the company reported a decline in wholesales.

Wholesales in Q3 are reported at 35,156 units, up from just below 20k units in the comparable quarter. In Q4 2021, wholesales is reported at 36,274 units, up from 28,368 units. H1 2021 numbers came in at just below 60k units.

H2 2021 wholesales maxed at 71,430 units at volume gain of 24k units. Fr 2021, wholesales are reported at 1,30,748 units, up from 76,111 units reported in 2020. Volume gain through the year stood at 54,637 units. Below is the monthly sales performance of Toyota cars in India for 2021.

Toyota Hilux launch Jan 2022

Highest monthly sales for the year was reported in March 2021 when the company reported about 15k units. About a fortnight ago, Toyota announced a price hike for its vehicle lineup wef January 1, 2021. With sales being favourable on almost all months, Toyota had already indicated it would end 2021 in the green.

As existing cars become pricier, potential buyers can look forward to the launch of Toyota Hilux. The lifestyle pickup truck segment in India is a limited one, so, Toyota isn’t expecting much competition here. Being a purpose specific vehicle, Hilux will chart its own growth path basis demand for such a car.

Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki Motor Company has enabled the manufacturer to introduce Glanza and Urban Cruiser. Maruti’s sales to Toyota have been on a steady rise whereby Toyota enjoys market acceptance for all cars sold by the badge.