Toyota Sales Dec 2022 Decline – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, HyRyder

The new Toyota Innova Hycross deliveries will start from this month, which could boost sales in the months ahead

In December 2022, the company launched the new Innova Hycross in India. The non-hybrid variants of HyCross are priced between Rs. 18.30 – 19.20 lakh, while self-charging hybrid electric variants carry a price tag from Rs. 24.01 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Hycross along with the Hyryder have been welcomed by buyers in the country while the company has also seen good sales of the Glanza 5 seater hatchback. It is offered in 4 petrol and 4 hybrid options and is divided into G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O) trims.

Toyota YoY Sales Dec 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has clocked its highest calendar year wholesales in the past 10 years. There were a total of 1,60,357 units sold in CY 2022, a growth of 23 percent over sales in the same period of 2021. Its best year to date was 2012 when the company had sold 1,72,241 units during the January to December period.

Toyota has reported a 3.81 percent YoY decline in sales in December 2022. Sales which had stood at 10,834 units in Dec 2021 dipped to 10,421 units in the past month. This was a 413 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales also fell 11.42 percent from 11,765 units sold in Nov 2022 relating to a 1,344 volume de-growth.

Toyota wishes to show its alternate fuel technology and a product lineup based on the concept of ‘The Thrill & Joy of Moving Together’. Following the successful launch of Innova Hycross, there is a new Fortuner in the making, a prototype of which could be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Speaking about hybrid tech, Innova HyCross is powered by a 5th gen Self-Charging strong hybrid electric system with a TNGA 2 liter petrol engine offering 183 hp power and fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/l. It also draws power via a TNGA 2 liter petrol engine with CVT making 171 hp power and offering fuel efficiency of 16.13 km/l.

Toyota at 2023 Auto Expo

Toyota’s stand at Auto Expo 2023 will be divided into 3 zones of Technology, Emotional and Environment. The Technology zone will show off self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicles along with plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles. There will also be flex fuel hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles on display.

The Emotional Zone will have modified vehicles that will appeal to a younger and more adventurous set of customers while the Environment Zone will show off the brand’s endeavours to bring in more sustainable processes and products in the future.