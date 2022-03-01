Toyota Sales Feb 2022 Decline – Glanza, Innova, Urban Cruiser

Toyota India reports sales decline at 37.87 percent in February 2022 – Compared to Feb 2021 YoY

In February 2022, Toyota India sold more cars than it did the month earlier, but it’s nowhere close to YoY sales. In February 2021, the manufacturer sold 14,075 units. Last month, that number fell to 8,745 units.

Volume loss stood at 5,330 units at 37.87 percent sales decline. MoM sales stand improved, up from 7,328 units. Volume gain stood at 1,417 units at 19.34 percent growth.

Toyota Sales Feb 2022 Decline

For February 2022, Maruti reported sales to other OEMs at lower than 2.5k units. Numbers fell to 2,428 units, down from 5.5k units at less than half. This obviously has a direct impact on TKMs sales considering its Urban Cruiser sits atop the company sales table.

With TKM getting its Urban Cruiser and Glanza models from MSIL, any decline in this quarter shows its impact on sales. In the meantime, the manufacturer is ready with its new Toyota Glanza. Launch is now not a distant reality with the New Maruti Baleno launched last week.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “First of all, we would like to thank all our customers for the overwhelming response that the new Camry Hybrid has received, as we have very promising booking orders for the new Camry Hybrid.

Similarly, the overall sentiment in the market continues to remain positive as we witness a steady surge in demand trends. This has also led to a consistent rise in order bookings, especially for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner and as a next step, we are looking forward to cater to the pending orders on our side”, he concluded.

Suzuki and Toyota

Between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, an ongoing business alliance outlines model sharing platforms, and product development. And with a major focus on electric vehicles globally, it’s no surprise that all eyes are on these two global brands to see which, if any of these plans are streamlined for India, and by when.

Until then, one can look forward to the launch of an SUV that Toyota and MSIL will share. This time around Toyota is charged with building the vehicle. Work on the new gen Innova and Fortuner is also ongoing.

While the auto market steadies its feet, all eyes are on the ongoing chips / semiconductor shortage. The situation is in conflict with the demand side of the market as demand for new cars has been steady. However, in recent months manufacturers have often commented on grappling for necessary parts to maintain smooth manufacturing cycles in order to keep up with delivery schedules. This means while orderbooks are healthy, pending orders have risen.