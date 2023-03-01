Toyota Sales Feb 2023 – HyRyder, Fortuner, Innova HyCross, Glanza, Camry

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports Strong Sales YoY and MoM Growth in February 2023; More Than 15.3k Units Sold

Toyota’s sales figures for February 2023 reveal a positive trend. The automaker sold 15,338 vehicles, marking a 75.39 percent increase from February 2022, when it sold only 8,745 vehicles. In comparison to January 2023, there was a 19.50 percent growth in sales.

The month-on-month (MoM) comparison shows that Toyota sold 2,503 more cars in February 2023 than in January 2023, with sales increasing from 12,835 to 15,338. Meanwhile, year-on-year (YoY) sales have increased by 6,593 vehicles.

Toyota India to end Q3 2023 on strong note – 75.28 percent sales growth for January-February 2023

Additionally, the company posted strong growth of 75.28 percent for the January-February 2023 period, with sales of 28,173 units. This is comparatively higher than 16,073 units in the same period last year. These sales figures demonstrate that Toyota is performing well in the current market. The company’s marketing strategy, combined with the launch of new models, has helped increase sales.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s impressive sales growth in February 2023 showcases the company’s commitment to delivering quality products. As a leading player in the automotive industry, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the coming months. Toyota India expects to end Q3 2023 on a positive note. Which means Toyota is reading strong indicators for March 2023 sales.

Top sales drivers – Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross

With continued customer interest across its product portfolio, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross were the top sales growth drivers for the month. Glanza, Fortuner, and Legender continue to generate demand. TKM has opened bookings for the popular Toyota Hilux, which is receiving good orders. Camry Hybrid, Vellfire are generating good sales.

Growth can be attributed to the company’s robust product portfolio and its focus on customer needs. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been introducing new models and updating existing ones to meet the evolving preferences of Indian customers. The company has also been expanding its sales and service network to provide a seamless experience to customers across the country. In February, Toyota opened two new dealerships in Surat (Gujarat) and Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), increasing access to Toyota cars and services.

Maruti sales to Toyota India – February 2023

Toyota’s sales growth highlights the effectiveness of its strategies. This includes its platform sharing partnership with Maruti Suzuki. For February 2023, MSIL reported sales to other OEM at 4,291 units, up from 2,428 units. For FY23, this number has increased to 58,790 units, up from 42,666 units. This positive trend is expected to continue as the company continues to leverage its shared platform.

In conclusion, Toyota’s sales figures for February 2023 are a testament to the company’s successful marketing strategy and its ability to meet consumer demand. The company is working with partners to meet market demand. With its strong product portfolio and commitment to meet customer demand, Toyota is well-positioned to continue its growth in the Indian market.