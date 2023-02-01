Toyota Sales Jan 2023 Up 75% YoY – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, HyRyder

Toyota has recorded a 75 percent YoY growth in January 2023 boosted by the new Innova Hycross, deliveries of which commenced last month

Toyota Kirloskar Motors ended the past year on a promising note. It clocked its highest calendar year wholesales which stood at 1,60,357 units during the Jan-Dec 2022 period, up 23 percent over sales in CY 2021. Two new models marked their entry into the passenger vehicle segment.

Innova Hycross was introduced in Dec 2022 priced from Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh for non-hybrid trims, going up to Rs 24.01 lakh for its strong hybrid counterpart. The Hyryder has also brought in significant sales along with the Glanza 5 seater hatchback. Current models such as the Camry, Fortuner and Vellfire also contributed to this sales growth.

Toyota Sales Jan 2023

For January 2022, the company has seen sales up 75.15 percent on a YoY basis. Toyota sales which stood at 7,528 units in Jan 2022 increased to 12,835 units in Jan 2023. This was a volume growth of 5,507 units. It was also a MoM growth of 23.16 percent from 10,421 units sold in Dec 2022 relating to volume growth of 2,414 units.

The company expects sales to grow over the months ahead with the newly released Hycross and Hyryder. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, sold in E, S, G and V variants commands a huge waiting period. Toyota Hycross deliveries have also commenced and waiting periods can range from 4-6 months for non-hybrid variants upto 10-12 months for their hybrid counterparts.

Toyota At 2023 Auto Expo

At the 2023 Auto Expo held early last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors showcased alternative cars and SUVs that run on hydrogen, electricity and ethanol. The Toyota bZ4X EV SUV was in attendance as Toyota’s first all-electric SUV.

In its production ready format, the electric SUV is positioned on a new e-TNGA platform. It draws power via a single motor offering 204 hp power an d265 Nm torque while it also gets a twin motor making 218 hp power and 336 Nm torque. The 71.4 kWh battery pack offers 447 kms range.

Toyota Mirai FCEV is a fuel cell electric sedan that is based on a GA-L rear wheel drive platform. It offers 147 hp via the fuel cell stack with a range of 640 kms. The Toyota pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo also had the Corolla H2 Concept on display which boasts of an internal combustion engine Toyota Corolla Flex-fuel hybrid was also on display which draws power via a 1.8 liter engine mated to an electric motor to offer combined power or 174 hp.

Prius PHEV that was also in attendance at the 2023 Auto Expo in its older gen format called Prius Prime. This sedan gets a 1.8 liter petrol engine along with an electric motor to offer peak power of 120 hp and a pure electric range of 50 kms.