Toyota Sales July 2025 at 32,575 Units – Up 3% Year-on-Year

Toyota reports improved sales in July 2025 both in terms of YoY, YTD and also though the 7 months of this calendar year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ended the month of July 2025 with sales of 32,575 units that included both domestic and export numbers. This was a 3% YoY growth. It spanned 29,159 unit sales in domestic markets while exports stood at 3,416 units. With strong demand seen across the company’s product lineup, Toyota has recorded 32, 575 unit sales in July 2025. This was a 3% YoY improvement over 31,656 units sold in July 2024.

Toyota Sales July 2025

During the past month, the company achieved a number of milestones. A new and improved Limited Edition Prestige Package was introduced for both the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company’s Innova HyCross received a 5 Star Safety Rating by Bharat NCAP both in terms of adult and child occupant protection while Toyota Glanza saw improved safety standards with a total of 6 airbags offered as standard.

In July 2025, the company also increased its prices across certain models in its product range. These included the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Innova Crysta and Rumion. This price hike is to a maximum of Rs 26,000. The company cites rising input costs as reasons for this increase. In the last week of July 2025, the company also showcased the Urban Cruiser EV. Once launched in India, it will be seen as strong competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

Speaking on the company’s improved sales, TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said “Overall, market acceptance has been consistent for us, which goes to underpin our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach”. He also added that the company’s focus will remain on continuing to serve the market with high-quality products and enhanced value-added services through enhanced reach, which will serve as the key growth drivers in the months ahead.

Toyota YoY Sales July 2025

Toyota also recorded strong year-to-date (YTD) sales. During the months of April to July 2025, the company sold 1,19,632 units. In the same 4 months of last year, sales had stood at 1,04,861 units. This related to a 14% growth with volumes increasing by 14,771 units.

Toyota CY 2025 Sales Growth at 14%

From January to July 2025, Toyota sales stood at 2,07,460 units. This was a 14% growth over 1,81,906 units recorded in the same 7 month period of last year. It led to a volume increase of 25,554 units.