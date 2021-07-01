Toyota Sales June 2021 Registers Growth – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motors sold 8,801 units in June 21, with the Innova Crysta being the company’s largest selling vehicle in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has released their wholesales numbers for June 2021. During the past month, sales in domestic markets surged 128 percent to 8,801 units, up from 3,866 units sold in June 20. Best sellers from the company include the likes of Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner and Innova.

Cumulative sales for the January to June 2021 period increased 107 percent to 59,332 units, up from 28,686 units sold in the same six month period of 2020. The company saw no production, and minimal sale during May 2021 and had reported total wholesales of just 707 units during the month.

Production Resumes

The automaker currently sells models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Glanza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Yaris, Toyota Camry and Toyota Vellfire. The company resumed production at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka on 15th June 2021.

The plant had been earlier shut from 26th April to 14th May for annual plant maintenance. An extended shutdown ensured due to the lockdown announced by the Karnataka Government in view of the ongoing pandemic situation thus leading to several non-production days.

Production with 50 Percent Workforce

In view of the ongoing pandemic, orders of social distancing and other safety measure to take into account, Toyota has commenced production with only 50 percent workforce in June 2021. The State Government had announced gradual unlock.

Now the company will target completing of pending orders with dispatches having commenced from the last week of June 21. Renewed traction in the market is being experienced and inquiries and orders are coming in which will help Toyota experience better sales in the months ahead along with fears of the 3rd wave predicted.

The company is concentrating also on vaccination of its employees and their family members and to date 96 percent have received their first dose. Complete vaccination of all employees are under way and includes those that are working from home as well. Toyota India also introduced a COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) at the workplace for the vaccination of its employees and has also tied-up with hospitals to facilitate vaccination camps at different locations providing easier access to all employees and their families.

Doorstep Delivery of Spare Parts

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors also commenced doorstep delivery of spare parts to customers. This service being offered across 12 cities in India with more cities to be added by the end of this year. This service is a part of the carmaker’s ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ facility and includes items such as car care essentials, engine oil and tyres and batteries. Customers can either pick up the parts from dealership or get them door delivered.