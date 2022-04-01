Toyota Sales Mar 2022 Highest In 5 Yrs – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reports sales growth of 14.20 percent in March 2022, end Q1 CY 2022 in the red

Today marks a momentous sales milestone for Toyota India. TKM reported wholesales of 17,131 units in March 2022, its highest ever domestic sales since July, 2017. TKM sold 15,001 units in March 2021. YoY growth is reported at 14.20 percent.

Following low base sales in preceding comparative points owing to Covid-19 pandemic, fiscal sales too has improved. For FY 2021-22, the manufacturer reports 58 percent cumulative growth with wholesales during the 12 month period just concluded at 1,23,770 units, up from 78,262 units sold in FY 2020-21.

Toyota Sales Mar 2022

Toyota India March 2022 volume growth is reported at 2,130 units. Mom sales are up from 8,745 units at 95.89 percent growth. Volume growth is reported at 8,386 units. From today, Toyota vehicles prices have increased.

Toyota reports Innova Crysta sales at almost 8,000 units in March 2022. Fortuner and Legender sales too have been positive with both models put together clocking almost 3000 units. For the Camry hybrid, the manufacturer is putting its best efforts to meet rising demand. This week, Toyota Hilux was launched.

Despite a month of heightened sales activity in March 2022, sales for the quarter remained in the red, down at 33,204 units in Q1 CY 2022. Cumulative sales for the quarter fell from 40,191 units in Q1 CY 2021. Volume decline stood at just under 7k units at 17.39 percent. In Q4 CY 2021, sales were reported at 36,275 units. Volume loss from the preceding quarter is reported at 3,071 units at 8.47 percent decline.





Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, “We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. Not only that, it also reiterates the kind of popularity all Toyota models enjoy in their respective segments and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers’ expectations. We are glad that we have been successful in closing this FY with a 58% growth over the last FY and we hope we will be able to reach out to many new customers in days to come.”

New Toyota Glanza Demand High

Soon after the launch of Maruti Baleno, the 2022 Toyota Glanza was introduced. While bookings opened early in March and was followed by launch in mid-month, deliveries got underway this week. For Toyota, Glanza is a great opportunity at market expansion being the brand’s entry price point offering.

To make the proposition worth its salt, the manufacturer has introduced additional affordable variants. TKM looks forward to meeting customer expectations and demand for Glanza. TKM is focused on improving its outreach for Glanza and reaching out to as many new Toyota customers as they can. Toyota India is intent on expanding its footprint in Tier II and Tier III towns in the new fiscal that has just started, FY23.