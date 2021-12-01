Toyota Sales Nov 2021 – Glanza, Fortuner, Innova, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 52.83 percent YoY sales growth in November 2021

A boost from the lengthy festive season, often results in weeks of sales improvement. However recent months have seen sales trends that haven’t followed usual sales chart markers. Following weeks of strict lockdowns that brought sales to a standstill, came months of uncertainty.

Add to this supply chain matters owing to shortage/unavailability of parts/chips. In all, it’s being tough going for months at an end with no clear picture of what’s to unfold in the weeks to come. The world continues to grapple with Covid-19 norms, and variants, and the chips shortage situation.

Toyota Sales Nov 2021

In November 2021, Toyota India reported sales at just over 13k units. A year earlier sales was reported at around 5.5k units. YoY growth is reported at 52.83 percent at volume gain of just under 4.5k units.

In October 2021, the manufacturer reported sales at 12,440 units. MoM sales growth is reported at 4.53 percent at volume gain of 563 units. Below is the detailed sales chart of Toyota India for the month of Nov 2021.

Demand continues to be strong

V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders.”

“Spike in both demand & orders can be attributed to the popularity our products enjoy amongst our customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4×4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition. Both the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand.

We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser where TKM’s presence is relatively new. However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, we are trying our best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further penetrating our reach in such areas”.

MSIL product strategy

Keeping in mind Maruti and Toyota’s close association, it’s of paramount importance to keep a close eye on MSIL’s product strategy. MSIL has laid out plans to introduce a range of broadly defined utility van segment offerings starting in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how these products are perfected by both brands, and how the new launches benefit both manufacturers’ product portfolios. In the meantime, a range of Toyota test cars have been spied on Indian roads in recent days.