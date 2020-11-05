Rebadged Maruti cars, Urban Cruiser and Glanza now command more than 48% of total Toyota car sales in India for Oct 2020

Passenger car sales in India have seen a rebound in the past month. Almost every automaker in the country has reported sales growth not only in YoY numbers but also when compared to last month’s sales. This is something to be noted, especially considering the current pandemic and economic situation in the country.

Auto sales in the past month were lead by both festive demand and the normalization of supply chains. Strong sentiments from both the rural and semi urban segments and increased demand for personal means of transport also brought in better sales.

Toyota Sales October 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has noted a 4 percent increase in sales in October 2020. The Innova Crysta noted the most sales in the past month despite de-growth of 12 percent to 4,477 units, down from 5,062 units sold in October 2019. MoM sales however increased 10 percent as compared to 4,087 units sold in Sept 2020. Facelifted Innova will be launched soon.

In a No. 2 spot was the new Urban Cruiser. This rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, was launched in September 2020 and immediately shot to the top of the charts in the first month of dispatches with 3,006 units sold and contributing over 24 percent to sales volumes for the company. In doing so, Urban Cruiser has beaten Glanza in sales.

Toyota Glanza, the rebadged Maruti Baleno was also a leading seller with 2,978 units sold, up 11 percent as against 2,693 units sold in October 2019 and a 16 percent MoM increase as compared to 2,572 units sold in Sept 2020. In fact, the Urban Cruiser compact SUV and Glanza commanded 48 percent of Toyota sales in the past month.

Toyota Fortuner sales were also in good numbers with 1,472 units sold in the past month, up 13 percent as against 1,302 units sold in October 2019. There was also a 41 percent MoM increase for this model as compared to 1,045 units sold in Sept 2020.

Yaris sales dipped marginally to 373 units in the past month as against 382 units sold in October 2019 while the Camry and Vellfire failed to see sales above the 100 unit mark though both these models have noted a significant MoM sales increase.

Toyota has noted its market share go down from 4.2 percent held in October 2019 to 3.7 percent in October 2020. Even as YoY sales increased marginally from 11,866 units to 12,373 units, MoM sales have seen a substantial increase by 52 percent as against 8,116 units sold in Sept 2020, indicating that the markets clearly are on the road to recovery.

Toyota has also enhanced its sales and service networks with multiple PRO service centers. These service centers are set up in smaller cities and towns across the country where the company did not have any service presence till date.