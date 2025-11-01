Toyota Sales October 2025 Saw Major Growth YoY and MoM

Toyota sales have improved strongly both on a YoY and MoM basis in Oct 2025 posting double digit growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported improved sales performance in October 2025. The company sold a total of 42,892 units in the past month which was a 39% YoY growth from 30,845 units sold in Oct 2024. This included 40,257 units sold in domestic markets while 2,635 units were exported. MoM sales also showed off a strong 38% improvement over 31,091 unit sales of Sept 2025. The festive period and highly reduced SUV tax structure contributed favorable to this sales growth.

Toyota Sales Oct 2025

Speaking of these improved sales in the past month, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business has stated, “Our growth stands as a testament to the seamless synergies across our operations and the unwavering commitment to customer-centricity.

The recently introduced festive editions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition have received tremendous appreciation for their unique styling and premium value proposition. These models are available for booking and delivery across authorized dealerships. Our collaboration with Drum Tao has further heightened customer excitement and engagement.

Moreover, the favourable economic environment during the festive season, reinforced by the government’s forward-looking GST reforms, has also boosted market confidence. At TKM, this has resulted in a significant rise in customer enquiries and order intakes, collectively driving our overall performance.”

Key Highlights of October 2025

During the month of Oct 2025, Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition. Launched on the 16th October, this model gets a limited edition styling package wherein buyers can personalize their vehicle to enhance its appeal.

Earlier in the same month, Toyota introduced the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition with a sportier design and attractive colour options. Toyota also added a new pre-owned car outlet in Chandigarh thereby further augmenting their presence in the used car space.

Toyota also has innovative plans with 15 new Toyota cars planned for launch by 2030, two of which will be in the SUV segment. Set to augment sales even further, the company has expanded its production capacities with a new unit set up in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This new plant along with its Bidadi facility is likely to improve annual sales to above the 1 million unit mark