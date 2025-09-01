Toyota Sells 29,302 Cars in August 2025 – Up 2.5% YoY

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported domestic sales of 29,302 units in August 2025, reflecting a 2.49% year-on-year increase compared to 28,589 units sold in August 2024. On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 0.49%, slightly higher than the 29,159 units sold in July 2025. The company exported 4,934 units last month.

Calendar Year-to-Date Growth

Between January and August 2025, TKM sold a total of 2,41,696 units, a solid 13.59% growth compared to 2,12,785 units during the same period in 2024. The numbers highlight Toyota’s steady growth trajectory in India’s competitive automotive market.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said: “We sold 29,302 units in August 2025, maintaining our steady presence in the market and are encouraged by the continued trust customers place in our cars and services. September will be an important phase for the industry overall, and we will closely observe market trends as they unfold. At Toyota, our focus remains on innovating and introducing value-added services through the festive season, with the hope of uplifting customer sentiment and making purchase decisions easier and more joyful.”

Key Highlights in August 2025

August was also an eventful month for Toyota in India on both corporate and product fronts. On the corporate side, the company renewed its Wharfage Rate Agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL), reinforcing its Make-in-India commitment and giving a further push to exports. On the product front, Toyota marked a significant milestone as the Innova completed 20 years in India, with over 12 lakh customers to its name.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor was refreshed with the addition of a new Bluish Black colour while safety was enhanced by making six airbags standard across all variants. Meanwhile, the company also expanded its premium portfolio with the launch of the Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle – Sprint Edition, a sportier take on its iconic luxury hybrid sedan.

Toyota continues to build momentum through 2025, with incremental growth in monthly sales and double-digit expansion in year-to-date volumes. With festive demand around the corner and a refreshed product lineup, TKM aims to further consolidate its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market.