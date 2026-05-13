Toyota Starlet (Rebadged Suzuki Baleno) Scores 0 Star Safety – Global NCAP Crash Test

Earlier, Baleno had scored 2 star in Latin NCAP, and 4 star in Bharat NCAP – Latest Global NCAP rating is for South African market

Toyota Starlet, which is essentially a rebadged version of the India-made Maruti Baleno, has received a zero-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the latest Global NCAP South Africa crash tests. The tested vehicle was the outgoing South African-spec model manufactured in India, while child occupant protection was rated at 3 stars.

In India, the same car is sold by Toyota as the Glanza through its partnership with Maruti Suzuki, while export markets like South Africa get the Toyota Starlet branding. The tested version came equipped with dual front airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, but lacked side curtain airbags and side chest airbags.

Unstable Bodyshell, Poor Side Impact Protection

Global NCAP’s report highlighted several concerns related to structural integrity and side impact protection. The footwell area and bodyshell were both rated unstable and “not capable of withstanding further loadings”.

During the frontal offset crash test, protection for the driver and passenger heads was rated adequate to good, while chest protection was marked adequate. Knee protection, however, was rated marginal due to the possibility of contact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

The side impact test resulted in poor ratings for both head and chest protection. Since the vehicle did not offer standard side head protection airbags, the side pole impact test was not conducted. For child occupant protection, the three-year-old dummy’s head reportedly made contact with the vehicle interior during frontal impact, while the side impact assessment exposed the dummy’s head to impact. Child occupant protection score stood at 29.33 out of 49 points, resulting in a 3-star rating.

Toyota Has Already Updated The South African Model

Global NCAP stated that Toyota informed them during transportation and testing that the South African-spec Starlet was being updated with additional safety equipment. The updated version now gets side head and body airbags as standard. Global NCAP confirmed that it has anonymously purchased the revised model and plans to test it soon so that consumers can compare both versions.

Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, described the result as “shocking”, particularly given the popularity of the Starlet in South Africa. He pointed out that the unstable bodyshell along with poor head and chest protection were major concerns. Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa, also criticised the lack of stronger safety standards for entry-level vehicles sold in African markets.

Different NCAP Results For Baleno Across Markets

Interestingly, the India-made Baleno platform has produced very different crash test results across global NCAP programs. In December 2025, Latin NCAP crash tested the export-spec Suzuki Baleno and awarded it a 2-star safety rating. The Latin NCAP report had highlighted concerns related to side impact protection and structural performance.

However, the Maruti Baleno sold in India performed significantly better under Bharat NCAP, where it secured a 4-star safety rating. The difference in ratings can be attributed to varying crash test protocols, scoring systems, equipment levels and market-specific specifications followed by different NCAP agencies.

Now, with the Toyota Starlet in South Africa receiving a 0-star Global NCAP Africa rating for the outgoing version, it once again highlights how the same core vehicle platform can deliver very different safety outcomes depending on the market specification and crash test standards being applied.