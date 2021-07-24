Toyota SUV Gets A Lamborghini Urus Inspired Makeover

When designed and executed with finesse, bodykits can create absolute stunners out of the ordinary

Known as the Harrier in Japan, Toyota Venza is a rebadged, hybrid AWD variant sold in U.S. market. The SUV crossover is good looking, but not something as flamboyant as Lamborghini Urus. To bridge the gap, a Japanese car modifier named Albermo has come up with a dedicated Urus-inspired bodykit for Toyota Venza.

Urus-inspired bodykit for Venza – key highlights

The bodykit includes significant changes to the front fascia. Some of the key highlights include large air intakes, blacked-out look for the grille and other components, and round fog lamps. There’s a faux radar unit as well, which appears similar to the one found on Urus.

Talking about side profile, the bodykit includes flared wheel arch extensions. These are painted in black, which creates an interesting contrast with the Magenta body paint. The SUV also gets sportier aftermarket alloy wheels.

At the rear, the bodykit has tweaked roof spoiler, a smaller decklid spoiler and a rugged looking rear diffuser. For a more unique profile, customers have the option to choose a pair of centre-exiting tailpipes.

Customizable bodykit

One of the best things about this Urus-inspired bodykit for Venza is that it can be customized as per the customer’s individual tastes and preferences. Each part of this bodykit can be ordered separately. Customers can choose the parts they want. For example, the flared wheel arches aren’t that good looking as compared to other parts used in this bodykit. If any customer does not want it, they can choose not to order it.

Another notable aspect of this bodykit is that all parts come unpainted. This allows customers the freedom to choose the colour of their choice. It will also allow users to get the best match for the specific colour of their Venza. In US, exterior colour options for Venza include Coastal Gray Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, Black, Celestial Black, Ruby Flare Pearl, Titanium Glow and Blueprint.

Cost of this bodykit has not been revealed. But it would be safe to assume that it would be within reach of most Venza users. In US, Venza is offered in LE, XLE and Limited trims. These are available at a starting price of $32,570, $36,100 and $39,900, respectively.

In US, Toyota Venza is equipped with a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC 16 valve, VVT-i hybrid motor. The internal combustion engine is capable of generating 176 hp of max power. The electric motors at the front and rear generate 118 hp and 54 hp, respectively. Effective combined net power output is 219 hp. Engine is mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT) with sequential shift mode.