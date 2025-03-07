Toyota Taisor And Rumion Prices Hiked – New Price List, Details

While Toyota Taisor has become costlier in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 5,500, all Rumion variants will cost Rs 10,000 more

Earlier this year in January, Toyota had increased prices of Innova Hycross and Fortuner. And now, prices have been increased for Urban Cruiser Taisor and Rumion. Let’s check out the new prices to understand how much more consumers will have to pay for these Toyota cars.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor – New prices March 2025

A total of five broad trim levels are available for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor – E, S, S+, G and V. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT for E, S & S+ and 5MT and 6AT for G and V trim levels. Among these, the S AMT and S+ AMT variants have become costlier by Rs 5,500.

For all other variants, Toyota has applied a uniform price hike of Rs 500. With this price hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is now available at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh (Ex-sh). The top variant will now be available at Rs 13.04 lakh (Ex-sh).

Toyota Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx. It is manufactured by Maruti and supplied to Toyota. A similar approach is in use for Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion. Talking about Taisor / Fronx, the Maruti version is available at a more affordable starting price of Rs 7.52 lakh (Ex-sh) for Sigma trim. The top-spec Fronx Turbo Alpha AT is priced at Rs 12.88 lakh (Ex-sh).

Taisor and Fronx have the 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that generates 89.73 PS and 113 Nm of torque. There’s a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit as well that generates 100.06 PS and 147.6 Nm. The price hike for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely due to rising production costs. There are no changes to the hardware or equipment list.

Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx compete with other sub-4-meter SUVs. The list includes Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. If sales are clubbed, Taisor/Fronx will be the top selling combo in this segment.

Toyota Rumion – New prices March 2025

Toyota offers the Rumion in three trim levels – S, G and V. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. All variants of Toyota Rumion have witnessed a price hike of Rs 10,000. With the price hike, Toyota Rumion base variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 10.54 lakh (Ex-sh). The top variant will cost Rs 13.83 lakh (Ex-sh).

In comparison, Maruti Ertiga is available at a starting price of Rs 8.84 lakh (Ex-sh). The top-spec Ertiga variant costs Rs 13.13 lakh (Ex-sh). Both Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion have a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque.

In CNG mode, the power and torque numbers drop to 88 PS and 121.5 Nm. Rumion is positioned as an affordable, fuel efficient MPV. Mileage is 20.51 km/l with the MT and 20.11 km/l with the AT. With CNG, mileage is higher at 26.11 km/kg.