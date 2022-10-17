Toyota Taisor Name Trademarked – New Version Of Brezza, Baleno Cross?

2023 will Toyota launching new gen Innova Hybrid as well as Fortuner – A sub 4m SUV based on Brezza and crossover based on Glanza are also expected

The collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki seems to be fruitful for both companies. Toyota recently launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder which marks the brands entry into an all new segment. In 2023, they plan to enter more new segments. Their existing cars, Innova and Fortuner are doing good sales. The company was recently in news for hiking prices of Innova and Fortuner.

Toyota Taisor Name Trademarked

The Japanese brand has trademarked a new name in India. The wordmark here is Taisor and the application status mentions “Accepted and Advertised”. The proprietor for this trademark application is Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha (Toyota Motor Corporation). The name raises a lot of questions. Often with developments like these, answers are always scarce. One can always speculate, though. So, what can Toyota Taisor name be? Does it sound like a fitting name for an MPV? An SUV? A Crossover?

Anything is possible at this early point in this development. Starting with MPVs, we have Toyota’s evergreen Innova. Currently, we only have Innova Crysta which is sold as Toyota Kijang Innova in select global markets. There are various rumours as to what next-gen Innova might be named.

Topping that list, we have Innova HyCross name which is also trademarked in India. It will be a monocoque MPV with an FWD layout. Chances are that this HyCross will be bigger and more premium than Innova Crysta. Toyota will keep Innova Crysta alive and sell Innova HyCross alongside it.

Toyota Taisor name could be reserved for Toyota’s version of Baleno Cross crossover that is spotted testing multiple times. Baleno Cross is rumoured to get Maruti’s 1.0L turbo petrol engine. There is a high probability that Toyota Taisor name will adorn a crossover from the Bidadi-based manufacturer based on upcoming Baleno Cross by Maruti Suzuki.

What to expect?

There is a third possibility that also proposes a strong case. One that is more likely than the other two possibilities mentioned above. Remember the Urban Cruiser? Vitara Brezza based sub 4m compact SUV? Well, Maruti Suzuki has already launched a next-gen of their Vitara Brezza, named Brezza with the word Vitara is dropped to avoid confusion with its compact SUV Grand Vitara. Toyota has used Urban Cruiser’s whole name for their compact SUV, Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

This is likely to cause confusion for Toyota down the road. It is likely that Toyota’s version of Brezza will drop the Urban Cruiser name altogether, as that very name is used on Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Toyota Taisor name might just be Toyota’s version of Brezza.

We have created a render of what that car might look like taking cues from Toyota’s global SUVs like RAV4. Most of Toyota’s upcoming products are expected to debut at 2023 Auto Expo. From next-gen Innova to concepts of its future portfolio for Indian market.