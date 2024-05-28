Toyota Taisor S+ Variant Walkaround – Most Value For Money At 8.99 L?

Where trim hierarchy is concerned, Toyota Taisor S+ is in the middle with decent amount of kit for the Rs. 8.99 lakh (Ex-sh) asking price

The badge engineering exercise between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has been one of the most successful in Indian automotive industry. Toyota recently gained its third vehicle sourced from Maruti Suzuki in the form of Urban Cruiser Taisor. Mid-spec S+ trim has potential to be Taisor’s most VFM variant. But is it? Let’s take a look.

Toyota Taisor S+ Variant Walkaround

Maruti Suzuki sourced Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is among the best sub 4m vehicles one can buy. That’s because it is a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is one of India’s most successful vehicles across any segment and genre. We even think Taisor looks a wee bit better than Fronx, which it is based on, and packs a more mature appeal.

Taisor is on sale in E, S, S+, G and V trims. Because G and V trims are exclusively sold with a 1.0L 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine, S+ becomes the most expensive and feature-loaded trim for the K12 engine based variants.

S+ costs Rs. 8.99 lakh for manual and Rs. 9.53 lakh for AMT (both prices Ex-sh). But is it any good? Should you buy this instead of G trim? The Car Show has covered Taisor S+ variant in full detail to answer just that.

On the outside, S+ doesn’t look like a mid-spec variant. Contributing to that regard is a triple-pod reflector-based LED headlight setup which is similar to top-spec trims. S+ also gets the same chrome strip flanking Toyota logo along with LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators.

ORVMs are both electrically adjustable and foldable and S+ gets a black single-tone finish 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 195-section tyres. There are a few missing attributes at the back that suggest S+ is a mid-variant. These are connecting LED tail lights along with a rear washer and wiper.

What is missing on the inside?

Entering the car, one will notice that Toyota Taisor S+ misses out on passive entry and push button start features. Driver’s seat misses out on height adjust function as well. Infotainment screen is a smaller 7-inch unit, but gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is no cruise control and there are only two airbags.

Main missing attribute of Toyota Taisor S+ are rear AC vents. However, Toyota is offering automatic climate control. Sole engine on offer with S+ is the 1.2L 4-cylinder K12 unit with 89 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

For the price, Toyota Taisor S+ is decently kitted and for around Rs. 10 lakh (OTR) for manual variant (depending on states). However, we wish Toyota offer 1.2L K12 engine with higher trims as not many buyers need performance of a Turbo Petrol engine.