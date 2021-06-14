Toyota Urban Cruiser Buy Now Pay Later Scheme Launched

Toyota Urban Cruiser competes against a long list of rivals including Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Nissan Magnite to name a few

Automotive sales have been badly affected since the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. With states easing restrictions, automakers are trying hard to lure new customers during the ongoing crisis by offering attractive schemes. Toyota has jumped into the bandwagon by introducing an attractive scheme on Urban Cruiser.

The Japanese carmaker has come up with a new “Buy Now and Pay Later” scheme which allows consumers to own a vehicle and make payment later. According to the new advertisement, interested customers will be allowed to own an Urban Cruiser now and pay for it from October 2021.

More Details Awaited

The carmaker is yet to reveal more details about this new scheme but this offering is already being promoted on the company’s social media handles like Facebook. As of now this offer is currently being limited to the subcompact SUV but is expected to be carried forward to other Toyota models.

A customer can enjoy driving the Toyota’s sub-4-meter crossover till he/she has enough funds. In this program, a customer who buys the car in finance, needs to pay the instalments starting at a later date.

Apart from this, there are no other details on this offer as of yet. Earlier, a similar scheme was introduced by Skoda in India a few years ago. This is the first time Toyota is offering a scheme of this kind. As we all know, Urban Cruiser is essentially a Maruti Vitara Brezza in skin with minor cosmetic updates. These updates include the SUV wearing a new Toyota logo.

Urban Cruiser- Specs & Features

Underneath, it is every bit identical to its Japanese twin. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre K-series naturally aspirated petrol motor which returns an output of 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This four-pot motor is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. The latter also comes equipped with a 12V SHVS Smart Hybrid system which features an Integrated Generator System.

Urban Cruiser packs the same set of features as Vitara Brezza which includes a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features offered include auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start/stop and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps. Safety kit on offer includes features such as dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and hill hold control.

Trims & Prices

Toyota retails the sub-4 metre UV in three trims- Mid, High and Premium, with prices starting from Rs 8.62 lakh and going up to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on this attractive scheme is expected to come out soon and is likely to be extended to other Toyota models as well.