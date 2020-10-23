Toyota Urban Cruiser Deliveries Start – First Batch Owners Take Delivery

First batch of rebadged Maruti Brezza crossover has been delivered to customers across India from Toyota showroom

Launched about a month ago, deliveries of the Toyota Urban Cruiser has now started in India. Multiple Toyota dealers from various cities have delivered their first Urban Cruiser to customer. Below is a video shared by Anand Toyota from Shimla. They delivered their 1st Urban Cruiser unit to Rajinder Thakur.

Fortuner’ish front grille design

The sub compact crossover comes with a new front grille design inspired from the Fortuner. It continues to sport similar headlamp and LED DRLs as seen on the Maruti Brezza while bumpers also undergo some changes with a dual tone colour scheme.

The exteriors also get a faux bull bar, skid plate, new fog lamp units and ORVMs finished in glossy black. The Urban Cruiser sits on new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels while apart from this; it sports no real design changes when viewed from the side and rear.

The interiors get minor changes. A leather wrapped steering wheel with steering mounted controls, climate control, keyless entry, auto dimming IRVMs, and a multi information display unit will be among its interior features. It will also receive a 7 inch infotainment system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the brands latest connected technology. Safety equipment will include dual airbags, rear parking sensors and rear view camera while ABS and EBD will be offered as standard.

Even as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes in with 2 year/40,000 km warranty, Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser with 3 year/1 lakh km warranty as standard which will deliver a comparatively lower cost of ownership.

Engine and Price

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will borrow its engine from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This means, it will be powered by a 1.5 liter K Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki mild-hybrid technology. The engine will offer 104 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 4 speed torque converter automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency is pegged at 17.03 km/l for the manual variant going up to 18.76 km/l for the Cruiser automatic.

Prices are in the range of Rs 8.4 lakh to Rs 9.8 lakh for manual variants and Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 11.3 lakh for the automatic variants. The segment is currently dominated by the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and soon to be launched Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.