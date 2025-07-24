Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Unveiled At GIIAS – eVitara Sibling (Escudo)

Electric powertrain and battery pack for Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be the same as the Maruti eVitara (eEscudo)

At the ongoing 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, Toyota has showcased the Urban Cruiser EV. It is expected to be launched in India after the Maruti eVitara or Maruti Escudo, as per recent revelations. Urban Cruiser EV will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the likes. Let’s check out the details.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Unveiled – Styling and features

As compared to Maruti eVitara or Escudo, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV has a distinctive front fascia. While the Maruti focuses on rugged aesthetics, the Urban Cruiser EV has a more refined and sophisticated front design. A standout element is the hammerhead-style grille, lending the fascia a subtle, smile-inspired character.

Lighting elements including the LED headlamps and LED DRLs are different in comparison to the Escudo. Urban Cruiser EV has pixel-style turn indicators. Headlamps have a flatter, sharper design, which enhances the EV’s visual appeal. Urban Cruiser EV features a distinctive air dam, and the bonnet design appears more contemporary.

Side profile and rear section of Toyota Urban Cruiser EV are largely the same as the Maruti Escudo. Key highlights include body-coloured door handles, thick body cladding, wheel arch cladding, door moulding, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs with integrated turn signals and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

Similar to the Escudo, the charging port is mounted just above the front fender on the left side. Design of the aero wheel covers is also the same, but the ones on the Urban Cruiser EV have a more pronounced dual-tone finish. At the rear, the tail lamps seem familiar with only some minor changes in the detailing. Key features include a shark fin antenna, roof mounted spoiler, a heavily raked windshield, rear wiper and robust bumper design.

Equipment list

Inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is largely the same as the Maruti Suzuki Escudo. The brown shade has been liberally used across the dashboard, door trims and upholstery. Key features include a 10.25-inch multi-information display and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity. Also, a twin deck floating centre console with shift by wire, ambient lighting with multi colour illumination, fixed glass roof and wireless charger.

Specs, performance, range

Dimensionally, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is 4,285 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,640 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. It’s bigger than the Yaris Cross (4,180 mm), but smaller than the Toyota bZ4X (4,690 mm). Urban Cruiser EV will have battery pack options of 49 kWh and 61 kWh, the same as its Maruti counterpart.

Two FWD variants will be on offer, one with the 49-kWh battery pack and the other with the 61-kWh unit. Output will be 144 PS/189 Nm and 174 PS/189 Nm, respectively. The AWD variant (61 kWh) will have an additional 65 PS rear-axle motor. Combined power output will be 184 PS and 300 Nm.

While the range has not been officially revealed, it is expected that the base variant (49 kWh, single motor FWD) will have a range of 300 km. The 61 kWh, single motor FWD will have a range of 400 km. The dual-motor AWD with the 61-kWh battery will have a range of 350 km. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will support fast charging of up to 150 kW.

1 of 3

Source