Toyota Urban Cruiser Display Car Arrives At Showroom – First Look

Toyota Brezza has been launched in India from a starting price of Rs 8.4 lakhs, ex-sh

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact crossover is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift that debuted at Auto Expo 2020, held in early February. In the company line-up, it will sit above the Toyota Glanza sub-four-metre supermini or “premium hatchback” — a direct badge job on Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno.

Being a rebadge, there are no mechanical changes from its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. Powering the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is a 1.5-litre K15B NA petrol four-cylinder engine good for 103bhp @ 6,000rpm and 138Nm @ 4,400rpm. This is coupled to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed TC automatic transmission.

Being pitched as ‘Fortuner ka chhota bhai’ (younger brother of Toyota Fortuner), the first units have started arriving at dealerships across India. These are display units, and test drives have not yet started. Below is one such display unit at Toyota India showroom, detailed by ashutosh yadav – rathera.

Toyota has opened booking for the Urban Cruiser from 22nd August at a down payment of Rs.11,000. Toyota is also offering the Urban Cruiser with added warranty as compared to that of the Brezza. While the Brezza gets 2 year/40,000 km warranty, Toyota has confirmed that it will present the Urban Cruiser with 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty indicating lower cost of ownership. Below are feature highlights of Urban Cruiser.

Colour Palette – Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in with 6 monotone colour options of Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, and Grey, and three dual tone colours that will include Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White. The interiors get a two tone dark brown colour scheme to enhance its market appeal.

Front Grille Design – To set the Urban Cruiser apart from the Vitara Brezza, Toyota has introduced a new two part front grille assembly which also sports Toyota badging in the center. Bumper has also been modified, to give it a Fortuner’ish look.

Headlamps & Tail lamps – Though the projector headlamps with chrome surrounds are in an identical design as seen on the Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser also gets LED tail lamps and LED DRLs along with a roof spoiler with a stop lamp complimenting its design language.

Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels – Top end variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser sits on the same 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels as seen on the Vitara Brezza.

Automatic Climate Control – Quick cooling of the cabin is possible via automatic climate control which is based on the ambient conditions without any adjustment in settings.

Infotainment Technology – Features such as touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay technology, seen on the donor car also makes its way onto the Toyota Urban Cruiser along with smartphone navigation.

Safety Equipment – The Urban Cruiser comes in with a list of essential safety equipment among which are automatic rain sensing wipers, parking sensors, cruise control, multiple airbags and ABS and EBD. Seat belt reminder for front seats, over speed warning, rear view camera will also be among its safety features.

Petrol Engine with Mild Hybrid Technology – The Urban Cruiser gets its power via a K-Series 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder, SmartHybrid petrol engine. The BS6 compliant engine makes 104 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm. The more efficient automatic variants receive a lithium ion battery with regenerative braking and torque assist.

Transmission Options – Toyota Urban Cruiser gets transmission duties handled by a 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic gearbox.