Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Name Trademarked – New Variant?

There is a lot of ambiguity regarding the trademarked filed recently but it is expected to signify a new variant in the lineup

Urban Cruiser was the second rebadged car launched by Toyota in India, under their partnership with Suzuki. The first being Glanza. As we know, Urban Cruiser is rebadged Maruti Brezza while Glanza is rebadged Maruti Baleno.

In terms of sales, the Toyota versions are nowhere near to the sales registered by Maruti versions of the same, but they are probably good enough for Toyota’s business in India. The two Maruti cars have about 50% share in total Toyota India sales volume.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – New Gen Brezza Or New Variant?

Toyota has plans to launch more rebadged cars in the future. In the export market, they already have Belta (Ciaz rebadge) and Rumion (Ertiga rebadge), apart from the two cars mentioned above. Belta and Rumion are also expected to be launched in India sometime soon. In addition to that, Toyota is also likely to launch new variant of Urban Cruiser.

Toyota has filed a trademark for the name Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. Though it is too early to guess what this could be for, it could be a new variant of the sub 4 meter crossover or the name of the new gen Urban Cruiser. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder could probably be a more rugged version of the standard model or it could be offered with more fancy body graphics.

We already know that Maruti has plans to launch new gen Brezza in 2022. With new gen launched, production of old gen will be stopped. This means Toyota will also be getting the new gen Urban Cruiser, that could be named as Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Expected Changes

Since the car is front-wheel-drive and already offers a significant ground clearance of almost 200mm, it isn’t likely to ride taller. Toyota might also offer a few more features from its side which aren’t available in its donor model- Vitara Brezza as well. This might attract more buyers to Toyota showrooms as a premium variant on offer for the subcompact SUV.

In terms of design, the new gen Urban Cruiser is likely to get thoroughly updated. It is also likely to get bigger in size, interiors will get new features and more space. Safety is also expected to be improved as Maruti has started working on making their cars achieve 5 star NCAP rating.

Powertrain options

Mechanically, the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder will remain same as the standard crossover. It will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine which kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This motor is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The latter is equipped with a 12V smart hybrid system and an integrated starter generator (ISG).

In terms of features, Urban Cruiser offers features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, LED headlamps and tail lamps and push button start/stop. Safety of occupants is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Toyota currently offers Urban Cruiser in three namely Mid, High and Premium that are priced from Rs 8.73 lakh to Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against a long list of rivals such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 to name a few.