New Toyota HyRyder SUV Leaks From TVC Shoot – Creta Rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is set to be revealed on 1st July 2022 and will be followed by Maruti’s version of the compact SUV

The compact SUV segment that has seen outstanding success in the Indian markets is set to get stronger with two very able launches from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, thus far codenamed Maruti YFG and Toyota D22. The first of these, the Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder will debut on 1st July 2022 while its Maruti Suzuki equivalent will be introduced at a later date.

This will be the third product to be sold under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership in India. The first two being Glanza (rebadged Baleno) and Urban Cruiser (rebadged Brezza). Unlike the first two, the next one will not be a rebadge exercise. It will have its own unique styling. The new compact SUVs from Maruti and Toyota will be like what Hyundai and Kia have done with Creta and Seltos – sharing parts, engines, etc; but having their own design and interiors.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder Leaks

Ahead of its global debut on 1st July 2022, the all new Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder has leaked from the photo shoot. The spy shot was posted on the instagram story first, later shared via Team-BHP member Bandhav. This is the first time we get to see the upcoming Toyota compact SUV in a fully undisguised avatar. Seen here is probably the top of the line variant, with dual tone finish of red colour with black roof.

Even before the leak below, it was reported that the upcoming SUV will be christened Hyryder. What is interesting to know that Toyota is also giving it the prefix Urban Cruiser, which is the name of their Brezza, Nexon rival sub-compact SUV.

In the front, the New Toyota HyRyder SUV gets a massive grille, flanked by headlights boxed in black surround. Above that is a twin LED DRL setup on each side, with a thick chrome strip connecting DRLs and a Toyota logo in the center. Chrome strip is highlighted even further with it being placed on piano black finish. Side and rear profile has not leaked yet.

Its Maruti counterpart will sport a slightly different front look with split headlamps but with A-Cross styled LED DRLs. The front grille is in a similar design as seen on the new Baleno and Ertiga facelift while there is a large Suzuki logo positioned in the center of the grille.

Toyota and Maruti SUVs

There will be many similarities between the Maruti YFG and New Toyota HyRyder SUV both in terms of design and engine specifications but with some distinctive designs to differentiate themselves from one another. They will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi Plant No 2 in Karnataka. For starters, they will both be positioned on a localized version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) modular monocoque platform. Similarities will be see in their exterior and interior design as well as in their engine specifications.

Similarities will be seen on their ground clearance, squared off wheel arches and 17 inch alloy wheels. Both cars are also slated to share some interior equipment with multiple connected car features, powered driver seat, wireless phone charger, head up display unit and drive modes along with sunroofs. Safety will be via a 360 degree camera, multiple airbags, cruise control, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The two compact SUVs from Toyota and Maruti will share their engine lineup. They will receive a 1.5 liter K15B petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki with mild hybrid (all wheel drive) and strong hybrid technology (front wheel drive). The engine will offer 103 hp power while in mild hybrid format and 116 hp power with strong hybrid, mated to either 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission. The strong hybrid setup will allow users to toggle between pure-electric, hybrid and engine-only modes automatically for added efficiency. There will be no diesel engine option.

New Toyota HyRyder SUV and Maruti YFG should come in at a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, they will take on the Hyundai Creta along with the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor. More details will be revealed at the global unveil event on 1st July 2022.

