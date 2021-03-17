Toyota Urban Cruiser Recalled Over Airbag Issue – 9k Cars Affected

Toyota Urban Cruiser is retailed in three trims- Mid, High Premium at a price range of Rs 8.50 – 11.35 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a recall for its subcompact SUV offering Urban Cruiser. As per the company’s statements, a total of 9498 units of the crossover have been recalled by the Japanese carmaker. The units affected have been manufactured between July 28, 2020, and February 11, 2021.

Reason for Recall

Apparently, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the SUV on which Urban Cruiser is based upon, remains unaffected. The document does not reveal anything specific regarding the problem for which these cars have been recalled. However, it is suggested that the manufacturer has come to know about a possible defect in the driver-side airbag module assembly.

The Japanese carmaker has decided to recall the vehicles for replacement of the concerned part(s) free of cost. The company did not specify the kind of problem the owner would face in case of a faulty part.

Under the recall exercise, owners of the affected vehicle will be contacted by respective dealerships across the country. Authorised personnel will inspect their cars and replace the faulty component at no extra cost. For queries, customers can reach out to the nearest dealership or call Toyota Customer Assistance Centre on 1800 425 0001.

Differences between Urban Cruiser & Vitara Brezza

As mentioned earlier, Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza which was launched last year. It is the second badge-engineered product from Toyota which it has borrowed from Maruti Suzuki after Glanza which is a Maruti Baleno wearing a Toyota badge. While Glanza and Baleno are identical in every respect other than all logos and badges, there are a few more factors to distinguish between Urban Cruiser and Vitara Brezza.

For starters, Urban Cruiser gets an all-new two-slat grille which partly resembles Toyota’s flagship SUV in India- Fortuner. At front, it also gets a revised bumper and skid plate. The side profile is almost identical barring the different alloy wheel designs.

The rear bumper also has a slightly different profile compared to its Maruti twin. Other than this, all elements of its exterior design are similar to Vitara Brezza. This includes the same dual LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, blacked-out B-pillars and more.

Same Powertrain

Urban Cruiser even shared the same powertrain with Vitara Brezza. It features a 1.5-liter-4 cylinder K-Series naturally aspirated petrol mill which produces 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled either by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The motor paired with the automatic gearbox is also offered with Suzuki Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) mild hybrid that assists the engine during hard acceleration by improving pick up and lowering the load on the alternator. This mild-hybrid setup also offers brake energy regeneration and an idle-stop system for better fuel efficiency.