Toyota Urban Cruiser Discontinued ? 0 Sales Last Month, Removed From Website

With Urban Cruiser removed from the official Toyota India website, it is likely that the company might not get it back

Remember Vitara Brezza? Maruti’s Nexon rivaling sub 4m SUV? It was the best-seller in its segment for a long time. That said, Vitara Brezza has been replaced with Brezza now, which comes off as a much more desirable product.

Due to a strategic partnership with Toyota, we saw the birth of the Glanza premium hatchback and Urban Cruiser sub 4m SUV. These were based on Maruti’s Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively. With the new-gen Baleno, we saw the new-gen Glanza. This is not just a logo swap like the previous model.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Discontinued?

Glanza gets a new face with a sportier appeal. Launch of the new Glanza took place a few weeks after the launch of new Baleno. But that has not been the case with Urban Cruiser. It has now been a few months that Maruti has launched the new Brezza. In spite of that, there seems to be no indication from Toyota about the launch of the updated Urban Cruiser.

There is an indication, but it is in the opposite direction. It seems that Toyota may have discontinued the Urban Cruiser. Though there is no official update, dealer sources suggest that there is no plan to launch the updated Urban Cruiser in India. In fact, Toyota has now removed the Urban Cruiser from their official website.

Toyota Urban Cruiser sales were decent. It used to average around 2k-3k per month. In Oct 2022, sales of Urban Cruiser were down to 0 units. The month before that, in Sep 2022 Urban Cruiser sales were at 330 units.

With the SUV no longer listed on the official website and sales going 0 units last month – it is likely that Toyota has discontinued the Urban Cruiser. It could be temporary, like how they have discontinued Innova diesel variants.

Taisor Name Trademarked

Even though Urban Cruiser is not listed on Toyota’s website, they do have an SUV with a similar name – Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Two products with similar names sold alongside might not be a good idea. Ask Tata Motors. They sold Indica alongside Indica Vista and Indigo alongside Indigo Manza. This makes one wonder, is Toyota planning to launch a Brezza based SUV with a new name?

The Japanese brand has trademarked the name ‘Taisor’ in India. Application status mentions ‘Accepted and Advertised’. Taisor name could be reserved for Toyota’s version of the Brezza SUV. It could come in with an updated design, to look more like other Toyota SUVs. Our rendering artist Pratyush Raut created a render of what new-gen Urban Cruiser based on Brezza might look like. More details are likely to be revealed in the coming days.