Toyota Veloz (Ertiga Rival) Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – ASEAN NCAP

Toyota Veloz shares its underpinnings with Avanza, this architecture is also expected to underpin the upcoming MPV from Toyota and Maruti

With more buyers looking for a safer driving experience in recent times, it has become imperative for auto manufacturers to provide the same to consumers. Hence, more crash tests are being conducted by NCAP bodies across the world these days. The latest to undergo a crash test is Toyota Veloz at ASEAN NCAP. It is a direct rival to the Suzuki Ertiga MPV.

The MPV was crash tested in February this year and scored a total of 79.99 points which helped it secure an impressive 5-star safety rating at the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries. Entire safety assessment program at ASEAN NCAP has been divided into four categories.

Toyota Veloz- Safety Assessment Details

For Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Veloz scored 34.88 points whereas for Child Occupant Protection (COP) the MPV obtained 17.17 points. Safety Assist (SAT) for Veloz secured 16.03 points whereas, under the Motorcyclist Safety (MS) category, it scored 11.92 points.

Veloz used in the latest crash test by ASEAN NCAP is manufactured in Indonesia and retailed in several South Asian countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Brunei. Previous generation model of Veloz also scored a decent 4-star safety rating when it was crash tested by ASEAN NCAP back in 2013.

Veloz- Specs & Safety Features on offer

The unit tested was an MY2021 Veloz which weighed 1,135kg and was equipped with two airbags as a standard offering. It also comes with multiple advanced safety features like ABS, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Pedestrian Protection technology and Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR) for both frontal and rear seat occupants as standard fitments across all variants.

Several other safety assist technologies namely Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) City, AEB Inter-Urban and Blind Spot Detection on both the driver and passenger side of the vehicle are available as standard or optional across all variants. In addition, Veloz is also offering Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) technologies as optional equipment in all its variants.’

Upcoming Toyota / Maruti MPV for India

Upcoming MPV from Toyota and Maruti is expected to be underpinned by Veloz’s platform. This architecture also forms the base for Avanza, another compact MPV from the house of Toyota. This upcoming MPV is expected to sit below Innova Crysta when launched in India and will directly take on Kia Carens.

There are no more details available for this upcoming MPV as of now. Toyota also launched a rebadged Ertiga with the name Rumion in South Africa in October last year. Rumion is also expected to go on sale in India later this year.