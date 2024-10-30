Toyota Version Of Maruti Electric SUV Official – Drivetrain, Launch Timeline Confirmed

While Toyota version of Maruti electric SUV is debuting in Q2 of calendar year 2025, Suzuki eVX could launch before that

The strategic partnership between Toyota and Suzuki has resulted fruitful with both companies benefiting from sharing engineering, technology and vehicles between them. Now, both companies have officially announced that they will share electric vehicles between them as part of their partnership.

Vehicle in question is co-developed between Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu and it is said to embody the best ethos of these brands. This new electric vehicle will be manufactured by Maruti Suzuki at their Gujarat facility and Toyota will get a badge-engineered version of it, which is set to launch in Q2 of the next calendar year.

Toyota Electric SUV

As seen from the latest spy shots, Maruti Suzuki is testing their upcoming eVX electric SUV in India and abroad. This is set to be a global SUV and will be designed, developed and engineered with the global aspect in mind. eVX will spawn a Toyota counterpart after launch and is likely to bear the same underpinnings.

Toyota showcased Urban Crossover Concept late last year and the badge-engineered Suzuki vehicle is the production version of it. It might just be a badge engineering exercise or could feature a completely different top hat altogether.

Both companies also confirmed that the production of said vehicle will commence in Q2 of next calendar year. Also, the drivetrain details of this vehicle have been confirmed as well. It will come equipped with 4WD system. Whether it is based on a single motor system or dual motor system, that information is not divulged yet.

Notably, the current crop of electric compact SUVs like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and the recently launched Tata Curvv EV are all front-wheel drive only. The 4WD setup with Maruti Suzuki eVX could be its strength in distinguishing it from its rivals. While Toyota’s version of eVX is debuting in Q2 of calendar year 2025, Maruti Suzuki’s version might launch before.

Production of said model is confirmed to happen in Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. It is highly likely to launch in global markets first, then make its way to India. A strategy we saw with Jimny as well. Primary intended market will be Europe.

What to expect?

As confirmed by spy shots, we can expect Toyota’s version of eVX to somewhat look like Urban Crossover Concept showcased last year. It will have premium interiors with a floating centre console, a host of features and creature comforts. Battery size could go up to 60 kWh and promise a range of 500 km on a single charge.