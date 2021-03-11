Toyota X-Prologue Electric Crossover Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

The Toyota X-Prologue is the first product to be based on the new e-TNGA platform which will spawn fully electric vehicles

Being the world’s largest automaker, it is in Toyota’s best interest to stay at the forefront of the ongoing crossover revolution. The giant’s e-TNGA (electric – Toyota New Global Architecture) is set to spawn a whole new array of future products and most of them are going to be SUVs, including the X-Prologue which has been teased ahead of its world premiere on March 17.

Toyota X-Prologue – A mid-size crossover

The latest teaser not only reveals the name of the crossover but also gives us a glimpse of its unconventional front fascia design. The Toyota X-Prologue sports a unique LED DRL that runs across the width of the car and nestled within it are the 3-part LED headlamp elements.

Being a fully electric vehicle, the crossover does not require a radiator grille and this gives the designers a free hand in shaping up the front fascia. There is a definitive step in the sheet metal design where a conventional grille would be. We will know more about the design in the coming days.

The previous teaser suggests that the profile of the crossover is relatively less radical than its front fascia, with a flat roofline and a steeply inclined C-Pillar. There is simply no further detail about the Toyota X-Prologue at this moment.

Toyota e-TNGA

Toyota had announced earlier that its e-TNGA modular platform will be spinning out a whole new range of electric vehicles. The lineup will include a mid-size crossover, a large crossover, a compact crossover, a mid-size sedan and a minivan. Some of these products will also have Suzuki, Subaru and Daihatsu derivatives to take advantage of the synergies.

The modular platform is is flexible enough to adopt different wheelbases and drive configurations (front-, rear- or all-wheel drive). Different battery sizes and motor outputs are also possible, giving Toyota and its collaborates a wide range of options when it comes to body styles and powertrain configurations.

The Toyota X-Prologue will be the first product to be based on the e-TNGA. While it will have Europe as its primary market, it is expected to be manufactured in Japan at Toyota’s EV-specific factory. So, it is reasonable to expect it to be sold in its home country as well.

Launch plans in North America and other leading markets in Asia are not clear as of now. With electrification becoming the focus of mobility sector across the world, we expect e-TNGA derivatives to become global models sooner than later.

It is too early to speculate about the possibility of X-Prologue’s arrival in India. For now, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is focused on maximizing the potential of its product-sharing partnership with Suzuki in the domestic market.