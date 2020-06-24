Toyota Yaris now available on Government eMarketplace at Rs 9.12 lakh

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has discontinued three variants of the Yaris sedan: V MT, V CVT and VX MT

Japanese automaker Toyota’s Indian counterpart, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has added its Yaris C-segment sedan on Government eMarketplace (GeM). Introduced in 2016, GeM is a dedicated e-commerce website focused on good and services for government organisations, departments and various Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). Only the Toyota Yaris ‘J’ MT petrol variant is available on Government eMarketplace. It is priced at Rs 9,12,382 (excluding delivery charge).

On the other hand, ex-showroom prices of the Toyota Yaris BS6 start at Rs 8.86 lakh, about Rs 10,000 more than its BS4 version. The company introduced the sedan’s BS6 line in seven dual-tone or single-tone variants, with choices for a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT in each. The top-end VX CVT variant carries a price tag of Rs 14.30 lakh ex-showroom (Rs 12,000 more than its BS4 counterpart).

However, Toyota has made some revisions in the line-up. Prices for dual-tone V MT and CVT variants have increased by Rs 15,000. Furthermore, three single-tone variants were discontinued: V MT, V CVT and VX MT. For the BS6 era, the Toyota Yaris ‘J’ variant saw the highest price hike at Rs 1.68 lakh while the difference dropped to just Rs 1,000 for the V(O) option. The regular ‘J’ variant gets only dual airbags but the one offered on Government eMarketplace gets seven airbags like the other choices. This explains its relatively higher online pricing.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President (Sales and Services) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that the Yaris offers class-leading safety, quality, durability and reliability. With its addition on GeM, buyers from various central and state government departments can easily buy a sedan amidst these difficult times. The company recently introduced an exclusive benefits’ package, dubbed ‘COVID Warrior’, for individuals actively involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine good for 105bhp @ 6.000rpm and 140Nm @ 4,200rpm. It comes with a host of features (some of which are unique to the segment) such as all-wheel disc brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC), front parking sensors, automatic headlamps and wipers, roof-mounted air vents (with ambient illumination), leather seats, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, touchscreen gesture controls, etc.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor already sells its popular Innova Crysta MPV via Government eMarketplace. Variants available include G Plus diesel 7/8-seater, GX petrol 7/8-seater and VX petrol 7-seater.