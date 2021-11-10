Toyota Yaris Hatch Spied Testing In India – New Spy Shots

Toyota Yaris sedan has been discontinued in India – It is expected to be replaced by another mid-size sedan based on Maruti Ciaz

The Indian market is familiar with the Yaris nameplate from Toyota for many years now, but not in the form in which most international markets know it. In global markets, Toyota Yaris is known to be one of the sportiest subcompact hatchbacks. This hatchback has now been spotted testing in India near Delhi.

The current fourth generation model of the sporty hatchback made its international debut back in October 2019 but never made it here. The mule spotted here is most likely conducting durability tests. As of now, there are no plans to launch Yaris hatchback in India as Toyota already retails Glanza in the premium hatchback segment.

Toyota Yaris Hatch Spied

Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Ishan Pahwa, who shared the images on Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group. As we all know, Toyota has struck a global partnership with Suzuki to share rebadged models, platforms and other technologies. In India, Toyota sells models such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are essentially rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars Baleno and Vitara Brezza.

The company is soon expected to launch a rebadged Maruti Ciaz which is likely to be rebranded as Toyota Belta. Coincidentally, this upcoming mid-size sedan will replace the Yaris sedan, which was discontinued in last week of Sep 2021.

Fourth-Gen Yaris Hatch

Coming back to Yaris hatchback, the fourth-gen model flaunts an all-new exterior design. Upfront, it gets a wide radiator grille, sleek projector LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a muscular bumper. At rear, it gets stylish taillights with LED internals and a roof-mounted spoiler. Obviously, most parts of the testing prototype were wrapped under camouflage.

The new fourth-gen Yaris is underpinned by the brand’s TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) -B platform and measures 50mm wider than its predecessor. While the new model has a 50mm longer wheelbase and 60mm wider track, its length and roof height have been reduced by 5mm and 40mm respectively. All in all, it measures 1500mm tall and 3940mm long.

Engine, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, Toyota offers three petrol engine options in Europe- 1.0-litre, 1.5-litre and 1.5-litre hybrid. There are no diesel engines on offer. The 1.0-litre unit is offered with a 5-speed manual while the 1.5-liter units are paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a CVT.

The 1.5-litre non-hybrid unit makes 118 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Whereas the 1.5-litre hybrid unit returns 116 bhp and 120 Nm of torque. It is further aided by an electric mounted on the front axle which pushes out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque which derives its energy from an air-cooled lithium-ion battery.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Yaris gets a minimalist dashboard featuring an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a binocular-style 4.2-inch instrument display, connected car tech and more. It also offers an array of safety features such as a centrally mounted airbag and advanced driver assistance system including adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist system, etc.