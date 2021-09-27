Toyota Yaris Officially Discontinued In India From Today – 27th Sep 2021

Toyota Yaris is to be replaced by a sedan based on Maruti Ciaz – Launch of the same is expected next month

News about the discontinuation of Yaris has been long around. But today, it got the official stamp from the company. Toyota India has officially discontinued Yaris sedan from their lineup. The list of cars now on offer include – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire.

Toyota Yaris Discontinued

In their official statement, Toyota India said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from 27th Sep 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings.

Preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022. Further, Toyota will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model.”

Toyota Yaris Replacement ?

Toyota is planning to add another rebadged Maruti Suzuki car to its lineup in the Indian market. The company already retails two rebadged models that include the Toyota Glanza (Maruti Baleno) and Toyota Urban Cruiser (Maruti Vitara Brezza).

Now, the company is working on its third product which is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, that is expected to come in with the name of ‘Belta’ – as per a trademark filed by the company. The re-badgeing exercise between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, allowed the latter to expand its domestic portfolio, particularly after implementation of BSVI emission standards which saw a host of vehicles discontinued.

There will be no real difference between the Maruti Ciaz and Toyota’s version. It will sport the same features and engine specifications and production has even commenced at the company plant in Manesar where it has been spied in a red colour scheme.

Toyota Belta – Variants and Features

As is seen in the case of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which is offered in variants of Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and S variants, the Belta too could be presented in a range of variants which are yet unnamed. It will also be based on the same lightweight Heartect platform and similar underpinnings. It could, however, receive a few changes with a new front grille and different logo, so as to set itself apart from its Ciaz based counterpart. Visual changes could also include newly designed alloy wheels.

Interiors will also carry forward the same equipment with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate controls, electrically adjustable auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, cruise control, keyless entry and push-button start/stop features. It will also sport steering wheel with mounted controls and similar safety equipment with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD.

Engine specs from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will also be shared with the Toyota Belta. This 1.5 liter K15B mild hybrid, petrol engine, makes 104.7 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options will include a 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic gearbox. Diesel engine option will not be on offer.

Production, Launch and Competition

New Toyota Belta launch date should be around the corner, probably next month, just ahead of the festive season. Once launched, the new Toyota Belta is expected to be competitively priced so as to be pitched against other C segment sedans that include the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Toyota might not deviate much on the price factor. The Maruti Ciaz is currently priced from Rs 8.52-11.50 lakhs. With Toyota likely to skip the base Sigma variant, pricing could range between Rs 9.30-11.50 lakhs.