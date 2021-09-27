Tractor Sales Aug 2021 – Mahindra, TAFE, Sonalika, Eicher, Escorts

Tractor retail sales increased 5.50 percent YoY in August 2021 led primarily by Mahindra and Mahindra Swaraj Division

FADA has released August 2021 retail sales data wherein every segment has reported positive growth. Speaking exclusively of tractor retail sales, it was a 5.50 percent YoY growth to 71,737 units sold in August 2021 over 67,999 units retailed in the same month of the previous year. A positive and equitable monsoon across the country has accelerated sales in this segment. With the upcoming festival period which also coincides with the harvesting season, is expected to bring in robust demand.

Top Selling Tractors Aug 2021

Mahindra and Mahindra Swaraj Division headed this list with 15,917 units and 11,547 units retailed respectively in August 2021. This was de-growth in the case of Mahindra retails which had stood at 16,477 units in August 2020. However sales of Mahindra Swaraj Division increased over 10,638 units retailed in the same month last year.

Chennai based TAFE Limited was at No. 3 on the list of best-selling tractor makers in the country for August 2021 with 8,607 units sold in the past month, up from 7,736 units retailed in August 2021. TAFE has just launched the Massey Ferguson 244 and 246 DYNATRACK – Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Tractors in the DYNATRACK Series for West Bengal and Orissa and the MF 7235 DI Haulage Special Tractor for Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Sonalika has noted de-growth in retail sales to 8,249 units in August 2021 down from 8,636 units retailed in August 2020. The company has recently introduced a mobile app for farmers, enabling renting farm equipment and services. This app is available on Google PlayStore and registration is free. The company is also providing tele-customer support to assist farmers through the registration process, if required.

Escorts Eicher, John Deere

Next in line was Escorts Limited with retail sales at 7,526 units, a YoY increase over 6,978 units sold in August 2020. Escorts market share increased marginally from 10.26 percent to 10.49 percent YoY.

John Deere also noted an increase in retail sales which stood at 5,449 units in the past month, up from 4,505 units retailed in August 2020. The company also gained in market share from 6.63 percent held in August 2020 to 7.60 percent in the past month.

Retail sales de-growth was also reported in the case of Eicher Tractors which dipped from 4,477 units retailed in August 2020 to 4,271 units in the past month while market share which had stood at 6.58 percent in August 2020 fell to 5.95 percent in August 2021.

CNH Industrial and Kubota posted retail sales growth in the past month to 2,795 units and 1,664 units respectively while sales of Captain Tractors increased from 802 units retailed in August 2020 to 1,636 units in the past month.

VST Tillers has also reported retail sales growth to 1,202 units in August 2021 up from 1,002 units retailed in August 2020. VST Limited has just launched their range of tractors in Southern Africa in association with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its Tractors, Power Tillers, Power Reapers and Diesel Engines in markets of South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Zambia. The range extends from 18 HP 4WD to 50 HP Tractors and Small Farm Mechanization implements like, Power Weeders, Power Reapers and Power Tillers ranging from 5 HP to 16 HP.

Retail sales of Force Motors and Indo Farm Equipments also ended August 2021 on a positive note with 408 units and 285 units sold respectively, up from 339 units and 168 units sold in August 2020.