Tractor Sales May 2022 – Mahindra, TAFE, Sonalika, Eicher, Escorts

Tractor sales increased 215.75 percent YoY to 52,487 units with Mahindra leading the segment

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India has reported growth across all segments in May 2022. Total retail sales stood at 16,46,773 units in May 2022, up 206.78 percent over 5,36,795 units sold in May 2021.

Taking into account Tractor sales exclusively, sales increased 215.75 percent YoY from 16,623 unit retail sales in May 2021 to 52,487 units in the past month. Tractor sales in May 2020 had stood at 10,193 units and at 39,438 units in May 2019, showing a steady increase in sales despite hardships faced by the country over the past two years. Every tractor OEM has posted a YoY growth in retail sales in May 2022 and it was only Mahindra to record sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Tractor Retail Sales May 2022

Mahindra was the No. 1 tractor manufacturer in India with sales of 11,960 units in May 2022, up from 3,805 units sold in May 2021. Market share dipped to 22.79 percent in the past month from 22.89 percent held in May 2021. It was also a MoM increase in retail sales over 10,699 units sold in April 2021.

Mahindra Swaraj Division saw retail sales at 8,789 units in May 2022, up from 2,951 units sold in May 2021. Market share however, dipped to 16.75 percent from 17.75 percent held in May 2021.

At No. 3 was TAFE Limited with 6,821 units sold in the past month, up from 1,902 units sold in May 2021. The tractor OEM noted a significant increase in market share YoY to 13 percent in May 2022 from 11.44 percent held in the same month of the previous year.

International Tractors (Sonalika) retail sales stood at 6,111 units in May 2022, up from 2,216 units sold in May 2021. The company saw its market share dip to 11.64 percent from 13.33 percent YoY. Next in line was Escorts with 5,826 unit tractor retail sales in May 2022. This was an increase over 1,739 units sold in May 2021. Market share which had been at 10.46 percent in May 2021 increased to 11.10 percent last month.

John Deere, Eicher, CNH International – Sales

Tractor retail sales of John Deere was at 3,898 units in May 2022, up from 1,316 units sold in May 2021 while Eicher Tractor sales increased to 2,999 units in May 2022 from 870 units sold in May 2021. Market share of Eicher increased to 5.71 percent from 5.23 percent YoY. Last month, Eicher launched the Prima G3 Series, a premium range of tractors in India. Eicher Prima G3 is in the 40 – 60 hp range.

CNH International saw its sales at 2,254 units in May 2022 from 597 units retailed in May 2021 with market share increasing to 4.29 percent from 3.59 percent YoY. Tractor retail sales list also had Kubota with 1,161 units sold, an increase over 192 units sold in May 2022 and VST Tillers whose retail sales stood at 354 units in the past month from 81 units sold in May 2021. Indo Farm sales were at 325 units while Force Motors sold 301 units and Captain Tractors 157 units in May 2022. There were other OEMs in this segment with sales of 1,531 units, up from 709 units sold in May 2021.