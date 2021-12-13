Tractor Sales Nov 2021 – Mahindra, Sonalika, TAFE, Escorts, Eicher

India Tractor sales Nov 2021 dipped 9 percent YoY with only Mahindra able to cross the 10,000 unit mark

As per retail sales data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), almost every tractor manufacturer in India posted de-growth in November 2021. The overall buyer sentiment remained low while unseasonal rains in several parts of India coupled with flooding in southern states caused a deeper negative impact on the segment.

The months ahead should bring in better sales thanks to good Rabi sowing and high reservoir levels along with escalation in procurement for Kharif crop all of which could take tractor demand to more positive levels. Total retail sales in this segment stood at 45,629 units last month, down from 50,180 units retailed in November 2020. Mahindra was in only OEM to note retails in excess of 10,000 units in the past month.

Tractor Sales Nov 2021 – Mahindra Leads

As has been the case in preceding months, Mahindra’s Tractor Division led the segment with retail sales at 10,697 units last month, down from 12,187 units retailed in November 2020. Market share also dipped YoY from 24.29 percent to 23.44 percent. The company’s Swaraj Division saw sales decline from 8,695 units retailed in November 2020 to 7,664 units in the past month while market share dipped from 17.33 percent to 1680 percent YoY.

International Tractors, also known as Sonalika suffered a YoY de-growth in terms of retail sales to 5,568 units in the past month. This was against 5,830 units retailed in November 2020. However, despite de-growth, market share increased from 11.62 percent to 12.20 percent YoY.

TAFE, Escorts, John Deere

Tractor manufacturer TAFE Ltd (Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd) also reported a YoY de-growth in retail sales to 5,448 units in November 2021, down from 5,715 units retailed in November 2020. Market share increased marginally from 11.39 percent to 11.94 percent YoY.

Escorts sales also suffered a de-growth in November 2021 to 4,443 units, down from 4,795 units from November 2020 while market share has increased from 9.56 percent to 9.74 percent YoY. Eicher Tractors also reported a YoY de-growth in terms of retail sales with 2,855 units sold last month, down from 3,125 units retailed in November 2020.

John Deere retails also dipped YoY to 3,776 units, from 4,311 units in November 2020. John Deere has unveiled new 6R tractor series with 14 new generation models from 110 to 250hp, offering better features and design relating to better operator comforts. The six-cylinder 6R 185 are specially adapted for heavier road work and comes in with 1-Click-Go AutoSetup system, which makes tractor and implement settings much quicker and easier.

Even as CNH Industrial Pvt. Ltd. noted a YoY de-growth in retail sales down to 1,692 units, Kubota posted a hefty increase to 1,066 units in the past month, up from 785 units retailed in November 2020. Market share increased substantially from 1.56 percent held in November 2020 to 2.34 percent in the past month.

VST Tillers tractor sales stood at 370 units last month, down from 405 units retailed in November 2020. Force Motors (307 units), Indo Farm Equipment (257 units) and Captain Tractors (192 units) each posted a YoY growth while there were other OEMs in this segment that added 1,294 units to total retails as against 1,665 units retailed in November 2020.