Tractor Sales Sep 2021 – Mahindra, Sonalika, Escorts, Eicher, Kubota

Tractor retails registered YoY de-growth in September 2021 while YTD sales were more positive

As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for the month of September 2021, Tractor retail sales have dipped 23.85 percent YoY to 52,896 units, down from 69,462 units sold in September 2020. It was however, a 39.13 percent growth over 38,019 units sold in September 2019, particularly noteworthy as this was the pre COVID-19 period.

Year to date retails of tractors also ended on a more positive note, up 13.71 percent to 3,14,221 units in the April to September 2021 period. This was against 2,76,338 units sold in the same period of 2020 and 2,63,684 units sold in the 2019 period.

Tractor Sales Sep 2021 – Mahindra, Swaraj Lead Charts

Topping retail sales charts in the tractor segment were once again Mahindra and Mahindra Swaraj, though both companies posted significant de-growth. In fact, every tractor maker saw a dip in retail sales except for Indo Farm Equipment and Captain Tractors.

Mahindra tractor retails stood at 11,766 units, down from 15,827 units sold in September 2020. Market share remained more or less the same with a marginal dip from 22.78 percent to 22.24 percent held in the past month. The company is however, optimistic on experiencing better sales in the coming months with the upcoming festive season and initial crop production estimates indicating highest ever Kharif crop.

Mahindra’s arm Swaraj Division also saw lower retails in the past month, down to 8,691 units from 11,599 units sold in September 2020. The company has just introduced a new harvester in Telangana. Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 is a capable tracked harvester, which will relate to better productivity and performance, for enhanced grain yield and for better acreage.

Sonalika Tractors globally known as International Tractors Limited (ITL) saw its retail sales dip to 6,478 units in the past month, down from 8,881 units sold in September 2020. A two-month long tractor service campaign ‘Sonalika Day’ is being celebrated at 117 places across India during September and October to provide free services, hold dialog and meeting and to present award to entrepreneurs.

TAFE, Escorts, John Deere

Lower down the order, TAFE, Escorts and John Deere also posted de-growth in retail sales. TAFE sales dipped to 6,120 units in September 2021 down from 7,890 units retailed in the same month of the previous year. Earlier this year, TAFE had initiated a free tractor rental service under the J Farm Services platform benefitted thousands of small and marginal farmers across Rajasthan, India.

Escort retails were down to 5,474 units from 7,412 units while John Deere retailed 4,736 units in the past month, down from 5,156 units retailed in September 2020. Eicher (2,767 units), CNH Industrial ( 2,188 units) and Kubota (1,336 units) also posted retail de-growth in September 2021.

Retails of Indo Farm Equipment increased from 168 units retailed in September 2020 to 342 units in the past month while Captain Tractors saw an increase from 106 units to 229 units in the respective months. With the upcoming festive season which coincides with the harvesting season, robust demand is what can be expected.