Triton EV Plans To Launch Electric Car In India This Year – To Rival Tesla

With growing interest in electric cars in India, a number of products have been launched in recent times

After Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona, and MG ZS EV, world’s leading EV manufacturer Tesla has also set up its office in India. We are also witnessing a number of startups in this space, who are currently working on their respective prototypes.

Triton-EV N4

The newest entrant is American company Triton-EV that has announced plans to launch its first product in the Indian market. Named N4, the electric sedan will be rivalling Tesla Model 3 in the Indian market. However, N4 will be a lot cheaper at a starting price of Rs 35 lakh.

In comparison, Tesla Model 3 is expected to be launched in India at around Rs 50 lakh. Pre-bookings for Triton-EV N4 sedan are currently open at the company’s website.

From a visual perspective, Triton-EV N4 looks futuristic with its aerodynamic, fluid design. Some of the key features include sleek headlamps with DRLs, blacked-out grille with Triton logo, sporty red accents on the front bumper, sculpted bonnet, edgy rear tail lamps and stylish rear bumper. However, the car’s design is currently in development phase. So, production variant could be different from what we can see right now.

On the inside, N4 will pack in a fully digital instrument console that seamlessly connects to the wide touchscreen infotainment system. The sedan will offer all the luxuries and comforts that one can expect from a premium electric car.

Other key features include a panoramic sunroof that will have integrated solar panel. The power generated from the solar panel can be used for on-board systems and for charging the battery.

Triton-EV N4 powertrain

Customers will have the option to choose a 75Kwh or 100 Kwh battery pack, with range of 523 km and 696 km, respectively. The car will support fast charging, allowing zero to 80% charge in around one hour.

Triton-EV N4 will be produced in USA and there will be a total of four variants on offer. A high-performance GT edition will also be launched, which will be limited to just 100 units.

For the Indian market, the company is looking to collaborate with Bharat Electronics Ltd. If the deal goes through, the two companies can work together to develop electronic systems and batteries for N4 and other EVs planned for the Indian market.

It is to note that Triton EV is a subsidiary of New Jersey based Triton Solar, a leading player in solar panels, battery technology and portable lighting. The company caters to renewable energy requirements of both households and enterprises.