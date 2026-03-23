Triumph 350 Bikes To Launch On April 6th – Speed, Scrambler, Thruxton

Now that GST 2.0 revisions set forth by the Indian Government are in effect, motorcycles above the 350cc displacement mark now fall under a higher tax bracket. This higher GST bracket of 40% is usually reserved for what the Government considers “sin goods”. With this move, 350cc+ motorcycles now became more expensive than they used to be.

OEMs have been taking steps to navigate these revised GST structures for motorcycles. Veteran Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, is taking greater strides and bringing some of its 350cc+ Triumph, Bajaj and KTM motorcycles down to 350cc. First of these updated 350cc offerings will be launched on April 6th, 2026. Here’s a closer look.

Triumph 350 Bikes Launch

Currently, Triumph Motorcycles India offers Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X and Thruxton 400 in partnership with Bajaj. All four of these motorcycles are expected to undergo this engine revision exercise to fall under the 350cc displacement threshold to fall into the lower GST tax bracket.

There is a possibility of their names being changed to Speed 350, Scrambler 350X and Thruxton 350. This new and revised lineup will use a downsized version of the 398cc engine which is currently on offer. To adhere to 350cc threshold, the bore might be reduced, while keeping stroke intact to displace around 348cc or 349cc.

With stroke being intact (speculated), there might be more low-end and mid-range performance with the upcoming Triumph 350 bikes. Where performance is concerned, there will be a drop from the current 39 bhp and 37.5 Nm. Around 35 bhp and 34 Nm is what the speculation of this upcoming 350cc engine from Triumph is.

It will still be a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a 4V/cyl DOHC head and still be mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. With a revised engine, there will be changes in performance characteristics too.

Will there be updated equipment?

Since Bajaj and Triumph are working on a major update to Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X and Thruxton 400, one might be expecting an updated equipment list too. Features like a TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, bi-directional quick-shifter, cruise control and others might make the overall package better, but possibilities are low.

There will be a revision in pricing too. Currently, Triumph range starts from Rs 1.95 lakh for Speed T4, followed by Rs 2.39 lakh for Speed 400, Rs 2.7 lakh for Scrambler 400X and Rs 2.76 lakh for Thruxton 400 (all prices Ex-sh). Prices for Triumph 350 bikes will be announced on April 6th, 2026.