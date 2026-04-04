Triumph 350cc Engine Specs Leaked – Speed, T4, Scrambler, Thruxton

Since the power and torque numbers do not see a major drop with the 350cc Triumph bikes, there is unlikely to be any drastic change in real-world performance

Triumph has adapted quickly to benefit from the new GST regime by developing 350cc versions of its existing 400cc bikes. These are planned to be launched on 6th April 2026. Ahead of that, performance numbers of Triumph’s new 350cc bikes have been leaked online. In addition to the power and torque output, the top speed and 0-100 km/h numbers have also been revealed. Let’s check out the details.

Triumph T4 400cc vs. 350cc – Performance comparison

Triumph T4’s 400cc engine generates 31 PS and 36 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 141.4 km/h and can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. 0 to 60 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds. The new Triumph T4 350cc has an output of 29 PS and 31 Nm. That’s a reduction of 2 PS and 5 Nm, as compared to the 400cc engine.

Triumph T4 350cc version has a top speed of 137 km/h. 0-60 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds, whereas 0-100 km/h takes 9.6 seconds. However, it is still much more performant than RE’s Classic 350 which comes with 20.2 PS and 27 Nm and a 5-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400cc vs. 350cc

Triumph Speed 400cc version generates 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 148.7 km/h. Accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h takes just 3 seconds, whereas 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 7.4 seconds. The 350cc Triumph Speed has an output of 37 PS and 32 Nm. That’s a reduction of 3 PS in power output and 5.5 Nm in torque. The 350cc Triumph Speed has a top speed of 147 km/h, which is almost the same as the 400cc version. 0 to 60 km/h takes 3.1 seconds, whereas 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 8.1 seconds.

Triumph Scrambler 400X/XC 400cc vs. 350cc

Next is the Scrambler 400X/XC, which in 400cc configuration has the same output numbers as the Speed 400cc. Top speed is rated at 146.5 km/h. Accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h takes just 2.9 seconds, whereas 7.4 seconds are needed to touch 100 km/h. The new 350cc version of the Scrambler 400X/XC has the same power and torque as the 350cc Speed. Top speed is 144 km/h, a marginal reduction of 2.5 km/h. Going from 0 to 60 km/h takes 3.3 seconds, whereas 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 8.8 seconds.

Triumph Thruxton 400cc vs. 350cc

Thruxton is the most powerful in Triumph’s 400 range, generating 42 PS and 37.5 Nm of torque. It also has the highest top speed in the group at 161 km/h. Accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h takes 2.9 seconds, whereas 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 7.5 second. The new 350cc Thruxton generates 40 PS and 32 Nm of torque.

This makes it the most powerful option in the 350cc, single cylinder motorcycle segment. Triumph Thruxton 350cc has a top speed of 157 km/h. It can achieve 0 to 60 km/h in 3.6 seconds, whereas going from 0 to 100 km/h takes 8.3 seconds. With the new 350cc Triumph bikes, enthusiasts are expecting a more accessible price point. But might not happen as Bajaj has already taken the hit when GST was increased and it was not passed on to customers.

It is possible that Triumph could register higher sales with these new 350cc versions. Triumph will also introduce new models such as the Tracker 400 and Bonneville 400. As of now, Triumph 400 range is ranked 5th in the list of bestselling 350cc-450cc motorcycles.