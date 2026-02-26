Triumph 350cc Motorcycles To Launch In April 2026 – Rajiv Bajaj Confirms

Bajaj Auto has officially confirmed that the new Triumph 350cc range of motorcycles will be launched in April. The announcement was made by Rajiv Bajaj, MD and CEO of Bajaj Auto, during a recent interview with CNBC. This development marks a significant shift in strategy for the Bajaj–Triumph partnership, especially in light of the revised GST 2.0 framework, which places motorcycles above 350cc under a higher 40% tax slab.

Strategic Realignment Below 350cc

Earlier, Rajiv Bajaj had indicated that most or all of Bajaj’s portfolio would be realigned to sit below the 350cc displacement mark to avoid the higher taxation bracket. Triumph, which currently operates in India with a 400cc single-cylinder platform (Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X and Thruxton 400), is directly impacted as it does not have a sub-350cc offering in the country.

The upcoming Triumph 350 range will likely replace the existing 400cc lineup for the Indian market. The move is clearly aimed at making the motorcycles more price competitive by shifting them into a lower GST bracket.

Likely Engine Strategy

The new Triumph 350 motorcycles are expected to be based on the existing 399cc single-cylinder platform. Bajaj and Triumph may either reduce the stroke or bore to bring the displacement down to around 350cc. While the base architecture could remain similar, the engine is likely to undergo significant recalibration to maintain performance characteristics aligned with Triumph’s brand positioning. Given Bajaj and Triumph’s track record — including the differentiation seen between Speed 400 and Speed T4 — the 350cc versions may also feature distinct tuning and mechanical tweaks.

Impact Of GST 2.0 Reforms

Under the revised GST 2.0 structure, motorcycles above 350cc now attract a 40% tax slab, categorised alongside “Sin and Luxury” products. Rajiv Bajaj has previously expressed concerns about this move, pointing out that the 350cc+ motorcycle segment contributes only around 1% to 2% of total motorcycle sales in India. The 350cc to 500cc segment was already witnessing a slowdown, and the higher taxation has further intensified pressure on manufacturers. By launching sub-350cc variants, Bajaj aims to protect volumes while keeping pricing accessible.

What Happens To The 400cc Models?

It remains unclear whether the 400cc Triumph motorcycles will continue to be exported in their current form while India transitions to 350cc variants. Globally, the 400cc platform may remain unchanged, while the 350cc lineup could be India-specific.

With the April launch now confirmed, Bajaj Auto is moving quickly to adapt to the new regulatory environment. The introduction of Triumph 350 motorcycles is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining growth for the brand in India’s premium entry-level segment. More details regarding specifications, pricing and model lineup are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

