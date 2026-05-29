Triumph 350cc Range Price Hike June 2026 – New Prices Out

Triumph Motorcycles India has officially revised prices of its recently launched 350cc motorcycle lineup. The updated prices come into effect from June 2026 and follow reports earlier this week suggesting a price increase across the range. The revised pricing applies to Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400XC and Thruxton 400. The increase ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the model.

Triumph 350cc Range Price Hike

Triumph and Bajaj had transitioned the entire 400 range to a new 350cc engine earlier this year. While the engine capacity was reduced to take advantage of a lower GST slab, prices did not see a proportionate reduction at launch. Now, barely a few weeks after launch, prices have been revised upwards.

The largest increase has been applied to Scrambler 400XC and Thruxton 400, both of which are now dearer by Rs 5,000. Speed T4 sees a hike of Rs 4,000, while Speed 400 gets a relatively modest increase of Rs 2,000.

What About Other Models?

The newly announced prices currently cover Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400XC and Thruxton 400. Prices of Tracker 400 and Scrambler 400X have not been revised in the latest update, or have not yet been officially communicated. With these revisions, Triumph continues to position its modern classic lineup aggressively against rivals such as Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Classic 350, Guerrilla 450, Honda CB350 range and KTM’s upcoming smaller-capacity offerings.

Despite the price increase, the Triumph lineup remains among the most feature-rich motorcycles in their respective segments, offering liquid-cooled engines, premium cycle parts and strong performance credentials. However, some buyers may question the upward revision so soon after the transition from the 400cc platform to the new 350cc range.

Sales Of Triumph 350cc / 450cc

Triumph’s transition from the 400cc platform to the new 350cc range appears to be paying off in terms of volumes. In April 2026, the Triumph 350 lineup registered sales of 3,965 units in the 350-450cc motorcycle segment, accounting for 3.33% market share. At the same time, the remaining Triumph 400 models contributed just 110 units, down 96.82% YoY from 3,461 units sold in April 2025. Combined sales of Triumph 350 and 400 motorcycles stood at 4,075 units during the month, helping the Bajaj / Triumph / KTM / Husqvarna group register 7,228 units and a healthy 22.32% YoY growth.