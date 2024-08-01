Triumph 400 Anniversary Offer Extended Till 31st – Price Starts Rs 2.24 Lakh

Triumph 400 Anniversary Celebration Offer extension will keep Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450’s pricing in check establishing VFM quotient

Exactly a year ago in July 2023, Triumph Motorcycles entered the affordable single-cylinder category. The company achieved this by a strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto. Speed 400 was the first to launch at Rs 2.23 lakh, followed by Scrambler 400X launch in October 2024 at Rs 2.63 lakh (Ex-sh).

Fast forwarding to July 2024, Triumph India launched Anniversary Celebration Offer and slashed Rs 10,000 off the price tag. Thus bringing the price of Speed 400 to Rs 2.24 lakh (Ex-sh) and Scrambler 400X to Rs 2.54 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, Triumph just announced that they will extend this Anniversary Celebration Offer till 31st August 2024.

Triumph 400 Anniversary Offer Extended

The British brand is mentioned that the extension of Anniversary Celebration Offer is due to multiple new milestones achieved in the Indian market. Within a year of launch, Triumph has extended its dealer network to as many as 100 showrooms. Another milestone is Triumph 400 motorcycles being exported to 50 countries. lastly, global sales of Triumph 400 bikes exceeded 50,000 units.

The 350cc to 500cc segment has been heated up quite a bit today, than it was a couple of years ago. Within this space, there is a race amongst the high-performance offerings to sack the top spot. Leading the charts is Bajaj along with its alliance partners like Triumph, KTM, and Husqvarna.

Individually, Royal Enfield takes the cake with Himalayan 450. Pulsar NS400Z trails the Himalayan 450 in sales, despite packing incredible value-for-money proposition. Trailing Pulsar NS400Z is Triumph’s 400 duo (Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X).

Now, a new contender has entered the chat from Royal Enfield with immense sales potential than Himalayan 450. We’re talking about the Guerrilla 450 recently launched starting from Rs 2.39 lakh (Ex-sh). With Anniversary Celebration Offer extended to August 31st, Triumph 400 buyers will enjoy reduced pricing that undercuts Guerrilla 450’s.

Statement from Bajaj Auto

Mr. Sumeet Narang, President Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto Ltd. commented. “It has been a round of serial celebrations for us as we mark the first anniversary of the Bajaj Auto & Triumph Motorcycles collaboration. We crossed sales of 50,000 Triumph 400s across 50 countries. We also expanded to over 100 best-in-class showrooms in 75 cities, bringing the Triumph experience to more riders in India.

In response to overwhelming bookings and retails, we are extending the anniversary offer till 31st Aug 2024. The incredible response to our Modern Classics is a testament to our commitment to exceptional customer service and our Ride & Community programs which ensure a truly immersive Triumph ownership journey.”