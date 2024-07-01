Triumph 400cc Records 50k Sales – 1st Anniversary Offer Rs 10,000 Off

Made by Bajaj in India, the Triumph 40cc range of motorcycles have achieved a new sales milestone today

Bajaj Auto Ltd and Triumph Motorcycles are celebrating a major milestone—the first anniversary of the made in India Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, with over 50,000 bikes sold in 50 countries worldwide. Manufactured at Bajaj’s state-of-the-art Chakan plant in Pune, these motorcycles have captured the hearts of riders globally.

Triumph 400cc Global Success and Craftsmanship

Unveiled on 27th June 2023 in London, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X were launched in India in July 2023. The response was overwhelming, with 10,000 bookings within the first ten days. The motorcycles have since become favorites among enthusiasts, thanks to their exceptional performance, agile handling, and classic British design.

To mark this significant achievement, Triumph and Bajaj are offering a special Rs. 10,000 discount on the ex-showroom prices of both models until 31st July 2024. The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs. 2.24 lacs, and the Scrambler 400X at Rs. 2.54 lacs ex-showroom (Delhi). Bajaj Auto has expanded its Triumph dealership network in India from 15 to over 90 dedicated showrooms across 70 cities, making these bikes more accessible to Indian consumers.

Triumph 400 range of motorcycles is powered by a 398cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled engine, delivering approximately 40 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X offer an exceptional price-to-performance ratio in their respective segments.

Management Speak

Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. commented, “It’s been an action-packed year for Triumph motorcycles in India ever since the launch of the 400 twins in July last year. We have expanded the network significantly with best-in-class showrooms, and a very active engagement program with customers has commenced, which showcases what it means to experience the world of Triumph. The category of Modern Classics is being steadily established which holds a lot of promise of great biking for those who like to combine style and performance! We are also delighted that the products from our joint collaboration are being appreciated across the world from emerging to developed markets.”

Mr Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, UK, commented, “The collaboration with Bajaj Auto has enabled us to bring the Triumph brand to many more riders across the world. Together, we manufacture Triumph motorcycles at a scale and pace that has not been achieved before while maintaining the high quality, premium finish, and attention to detail that Triumph is renowned for. This combination has been one of many reasons for the success we’ve seen in India and in all our markets around the world.”

New 400cc Triumph’s Incoming

In an interview earlier this year, Rajiv Bajaj said, “There will be at least one more Triumph introduced later this year, with several others in development.” This likely refers to the Thruxton 400. The Triumph Thruxton 400, a semi-faired motorcycle, has already been spotted during testing. It features the iconic Thruxton R design, including a bikini fairing, and will be built on the same 400cc platform as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. This bike will capture the classic charm of the Cafe Racer genre, offering a unique proposition.

Rajiv Bajaj has hinted at the development of several other Triumph models. These new motorcycles will cater to various genres, potentially expanding the lineup to include a Bobber (possibly named Bonneville or Speedmaster), a fully-faired machine (likely under the Daytona name), and a capable ADV (possibly branded as Tiger Sport).